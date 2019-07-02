02.07.2019 05:15:00

NorthScope Food ERP Develops ACH File and Document Imaging Integration During Q2

REDMOND, Wash., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on customer need, the team behind NorthScope completed two new features in Q2 that will be released on July 12, 2019. These include ACH Direct Deposit and Accounts Payable document imaging integration with PaperVision. These features allow NorthScope's food manufacturing users to run their businesses more efficiently and improve their Accounts Payable processing.

NorthScope's ACH Direct Deposit feature allows users to create ACH text files and upload them directly to their bank to process all payments within the files. This feature digitizes the process of printing and mailing checks for companies with payees that do not want physical checks mailed to them. This is especially useful for Alaska Seafood Processors who need to pay fishermen that may not have immediate access to a bank.

To alleviate another tedious process, NorthScope's integration with the document imaging software, PaperVision, allows its users to receive AP invoices electronically or scan them into the document management software. Then the software routes the invoices to the correct person who reviews them for accuracy and coding. Once complete, the invoices are sent to NorthScope as either open or posted transactions depending on user preferences. Automating this process eliminates data entry mistakes and saves the time previously spent on manual entry of these transactions. The document imaging integration currently applies only to AP Invoices, as they are the most common manual transactions NorthScope users manage. However, the team behind NorthScope developed this integration to support adding additional transactions in the future.

Regarding these new developments, NorthScope Product Manager Jacob Swanson said, "We like to automate manual processes as much as possible. We're always looking for ways to remove inefficiencies or barriers that cause frustration to our users. These features add efficiency that will make our users happy."

Check out the entire list of NorthScope Food ERP developments from Q2.

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support the Alaska Seafood, Fruit and Vegetable, Aquaculture and Primary Food Processing industries. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

Tatum Garino
The Northlake Partners
425-949-3313 x115
tg@thenlp.com

Related Files

NorthScope 2019 Q2 In Review.pdf

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northscope-food-erp-develops-ach-file-and-document-imaging-integration-during-q2-300879011.html

SOURCE NorthScope

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
01.07.19
DAX-Future: Sprung über die Resistance
01.07.19
Anstoss in die zweite Hälfte
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
01.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cembra Money Bank zahlt dreistelligen Millionenbetrag für Cashgate - Aktie legt zu
So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
LafargeHolcim angeblich an Bauchemiegeschäft von BASF interessiert - Lafarge-Aktie und BASF-Papiere springen an
Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Juni 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Lonza-Aktie und Novartis-Papiere im Plus: Lonza übernimmt Produktions-Anlage von Novartis
Tesla: Probleme nicht nur bei der Autosparte, sondern auch bei SolarCity

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
Die Wall Street startete mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag mit einem kräftigen Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnete ebenfalls einen Kurssprung. Die wiederaufgenommenen Handelsgespräche verhalfen auch den Börsen in Fernost zu kräftigen Kursgewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB