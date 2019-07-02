NorthScope Food ERP Develops ACH File and Document Imaging Integration During Q2

REDMOND, Wash., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on customer need, the team behind NorthScope completed two new features in Q2 that will be released on July 12, 2019. These include ACH Direct Deposit and Accounts Payable document imaging integration with PaperVision. These features allow NorthScope's food manufacturing users to run their businesses more efficiently and improve their Accounts Payable processing.

NorthScope's ACH Direct Deposit feature allows users to create ACH text files and upload them directly to their bank to process all payments within the files. This feature digitizes the process of printing and mailing checks for companies with payees that do not want physical checks mailed to them. This is especially useful for Alaska Seafood Processors who need to pay fishermen that may not have immediate access to a bank.

To alleviate another tedious process, NorthScope's integration with the document imaging software, PaperVision, allows its users to receive AP invoices electronically or scan them into the document management software. Then the software routes the invoices to the correct person who reviews them for accuracy and coding. Once complete, the invoices are sent to NorthScope as either open or posted transactions depending on user preferences. Automating this process eliminates data entry mistakes and saves the time previously spent on manual entry of these transactions. The document imaging integration currently applies only to AP Invoices, as they are the most common manual transactions NorthScope users manage. However, the team behind NorthScope developed this integration to support adding additional transactions in the future.

Regarding these new developments, NorthScope Product Manager Jacob Swanson said, "We like to automate manual processes as much as possible. We're always looking for ways to remove inefficiencies or barriers that cause frustration to our users. These features add efficiency that will make our users happy."

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support the Alaska Seafood, Fruit and Vegetable, Aquaculture and Primary Food Processing industries. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

