01.08.2021 19:30:00

NorthScope ERP Software Updates Sales Order to Further Accommodate Food Manufacturers Everywhere

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding the needs of its food manufacturing users, NorthScope updated its Sales Order functional area to give users access to more data and more control over how they enter sales orders, all while increasing performance while decreasing processing time.

The main initiatives of this overhaul of NorthScope's Sales Order functional area included giving users:

  • History inquiries for all Sales Transactions, Sales Items, and Sales Shipments with easy searching for better analysis and auditing.
  • The ability to see available and on hand balances at the item and site level so users know what they have before selling it, which is useful for salespeople that need to select the lots and quantities they want added to the order based on what's in inventory.
  • The ability to order items and quantities based on a customer request, not whether the inventory is available or not, such as in the case of make to order items, which can be allocated at a later date.
  • The ability to order items and quantities based on what's available in inventory, as in the case of shipping from 3rd party sites, that can later be allocated, even after the order has been packed, if necessary.
  • A 69% average speed increase in processing Sales Orders.

Discussing the development process behind NorthScope's Sales Order updates, Development Manager, Jacob Swanson said, "We kept asking ourselves, 'How can we make this process better, easier, more intuitive and faster?' Asking that question over and over again resulted in a huge improvement, not only to the Sales Order screen but to the entire Sales Order process. It is now faster and easier to use than ever. We removed unnecessary steps and underlying code to make it more lightweight and simpler to use."

The updates to NorthScope's Sales Order functional area were released in conjunction with the rest of its Q2 new features and improvements.

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support seafood processors, food manufacturers, food distributors and agricultural processors. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

Media Contact:

Tatum Garino

tg@thenlp.com

Related Files

2021 August - Sales Order Press Release.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northscope-erp-software-updates-sales-order-to-further-accommodate-food-manufacturers-everywhere-301345721.html

SOURCE Northlake Partners

