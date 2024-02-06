Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'253 0.1%  SPI 14'728 0.4%  Dow 38'380 -0.7%  DAX 16'904 -0.1%  Euro 0.9353 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'655 0.0%  Gold 2'025 -0.7%  Bitcoin 36'951 0.1%  Dollar 0.8703 0.0%  Öl 77.9 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101MorphoSys944497NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Novo Nordisk129508879Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swatch1225515
Top News
Bitcoin Suisse plant ohne Bank-Lizenz: Zukunft des Kryptopioniers in Gefahr?
Ausblick: UBS legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Neuer Star am KI-Himmel: Setzt sich jetzt Microsoft an der Spitze der KI-Branche?
Ausblick: Aurubis stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Idorsia öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Northland Power Aktie [Valor: 12218506 / ISIN: CA6665111002]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.02.2024 03:49:32

Northland Power to Host 2024 Investor Day

finanzen.net zero Northland Power-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Northland Power
23.82 CAD -4.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces that it will host its 2024 Investor Day on Tuesday March 5, 2024, starting at 09:30 AM ET. The event will feature presentations from President and CEO, Mike Crawley, and other members of our senior leadership team on the company’s achievements, strategy, construction projects and growth outlook.

The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast, with video and will be accessible by web browser. The presentation will be available on Northland’s website following the event.

Webcast attendees can pre-register to receive the web access information.

Event details:

2024 Investor Day – Northland Power Inc.

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Start Time: 09:30 a.m. ET

Please pre-register for the event by visiting the registration link

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient Natural Gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.4GW (net 2.9GW) of operating capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland’s common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Dario Neimarlija, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations

647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Northland Power Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

05.02.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinsoptimismus verpufft zunehmend
05.02.24 Spreading Treasury Yield Futures
05.02.24 Marktüberblick: Porsche im Rallymodus
05.02.24 US-Jobreport sorgt für lange Gesichter
05.02.24 Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
05.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Neues Allzeithoch zum Wochenschluss
02.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
01.02.24 Julius Bär: JB Tracker Zertifikat auf den Top 10 Stocks for 2024 Basket (CHF)
31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'713.06 19.40 8JSSMU
Short 11'947.68 13.72 OFSSMU
Short 12'384.24 8.93 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'253.17 05.02.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'800.69 19.74 SSRMOU
Long 10'549.69 13.89 SSOMVU
Long 10'091.23 8.86 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis scheinbar in fortgeschrittenen Gesprächen zum Kauf von MorphoSys - MorphoSys fast 30 Prozent höher
Aufregung nach Zahlenvorlage bei Swatch: CEO Nick Hayek beleidigt Investoren und Analysten
Darum bleibt der Euro zum Dollar unter Druck - zum Franken kaum bewegt
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: UBS senkt Roche-Kursziel nach Quartalszahlen
Morningstar empfiehlt diese Top 10 Dividendenaktien: PepsiCo, Verizon & Co.
Nach der Zulassung von Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs in den USA: Warum MicroStrategy im Jahr 2024 vor Herausforderungen stehen könnte
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Die Gründe, warum Warren Buffetts Investmentfahrzeug auf dem grössten Geldberg in der Unternehmensgeschichte sitzt
NVIDIA-Aktie höher: NVIDIA erhält positive Einschätzung von Bank of America-Analyst
NIO Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Montagnachmittag vermehrt von NIO
Ausblick: UBS legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit