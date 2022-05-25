Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’457 1.3%  SPI 14’720 1.3%  Dow 31’880 2.0%  DAX 14’175 1.4%  Euro 1.0310 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’708 1.4%  Gold 1’855 0.1%  Bitcoin 28’390 1.0%  Dollar 0.9666 0.1%  Öl 112.2 -1.2% 
1 Aktie gratis

Northland Power Aktie [Valor: 12218506 / ISIN: CA6665111002]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.05.2022 23:38:53

Northland Power Reports On The 2022 Annual Meeting

Northland Power
38.93 CAD 0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland” or the "Company”) (TSX: NPI) today announced the results of the election of Directors at its Annual Meeting ("the Meeting”) held on May 25, 2022, in a virtual-only meeting format.

The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present electronically and by proxy at the Meeting was 153,441,644, representing 66.34% of Northland’s outstanding voting shares.

The nine nominees proposed by Management for election as Directors, including the new Director, Eckhardt Ruemmler, were elected. Information on each of the Director Nominees is contained in Northland’s Management Information Circular dated April 13, 2022, which is available on the company’s website at northlandpower.com

The votes received were as follows:

NomineeVotes ForPercentWithheld
Percent
John W. Brace148,846,82797.26%4,196,465 2.74%
Linda L. Bertoldi152,866,13299.88%177,160 0.12%
Lisa Colnett151,580,32099.04%1,462,972 0.96%
Kevin Glass152,465,67799.62%577,615 0.38%
Russell Goodman147,673,73196.49%5,369,561 3.51%
Keith Halbert152,479,11599.63%564,177 0.37%
Helen Mallovy Hicks151,163,33598.77%1,879,957 1.23%
Ian Pearce137,570,47289.89%15,472,820 10.11%
Eckhardt Ruemmler152,876,40999.89%166,883 0.11%

The Board of Directors accordingly fixed the number of Directors to be elected at nine and the election proceeded on that basis.

The Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors of Northland, and setting of their remuneration, until the next annual meeting was approved.   Votes received were as follows:

Votes ForPercentWithheldPercent
132,180,08386.14%21,261,56113.86%

Northland’s approach to executive compensation was accepted. Votes received were as follows:

Votes ForPercentAgainstPercent
147,615,40496.45%5,427,8883.55%

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient Natural Gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations
647-288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com
northlandpower.com


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Northland Power Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northland Power Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

25.05.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
25.05.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 19.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
25.05.22 Airbnb ändert China-Geschäft
25.05.22 Roche hält SMI in der Spur
25.05.22 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
24.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Paramount Global
24.05.22 Lars Erichsen: Bärenmarkt belastet Tech Sektor | BX Swiss TV
20.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Airbnb, TUI
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’019.96 15.66 SSSMVU
Short 12’207.42 12.43 TSSMBU
Short 12’728.38 7.91 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’456.98 23.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’903.28 17.19 OSSM3U
Long 10’672.98 12.78 OSSM4U
Long 10’277.62 8.90 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Glencore-Aktie stärker: Korruptionsfälle ziehen Milliardenstrafe nach sich
Nach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schlussendlich fester-- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX behauptet sich schlussendlich über 14'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Asien letztlich überwiegend freundlich
Grossinvestor überzeugt: Das Blutbad am Kryptomarkt hat bald ein Ende
Stadler-Aktie steigt: Sieg vor Gericht um wichtigen SBB-Auftrag
Shell-HV lehnt Antrag zu Pariser Klimaabkommen ab - Shell-Aktie im Plus
Totalverlust für viele Anleger - Das meint ETH-Mitgründer Buterin zum Terra-Crash
Ukraine-Krieg, Inflation und Wachstumssorgen: US-Techwerte sacken ab - Dow schafft Mini-Plus -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX unter 14.000 Punkten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Steht Ripple vor einer rasanten Erholungsrally?
Roche-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Roche will an Krebskongress Asco Einblick in Forschungspipeline geben
Starinvestorin Cathie Wood von Anlagestrategie auch in Rezessionszeiten überzeugt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit