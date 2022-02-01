SMI 12’360 1.1%  SPI 15’654 0.9%  Dow 35’405 0.8%  DAX 15’619 1.0%  Euro 1.0383 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’224 1.2%  Gold 1’801 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’714 0.1%  Dollar 0.9211 -0.6%  Öl 89.3 -2.2% 
Northland Power Announces the Appointment of Eckhardt Ruemmler to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland” or the "Company”) (TSX: NPI) announces the expansion its Board of Directors from nine to ten members and the appointment of Eckhardt Ruemmler to the additional Board position, effective January 31, 2022.

Mr. Ruemmler brings extensive experience in the energy sector, including renewable energy where he was involved in the management, delivery and operations of large complex projects with a focus on Europe. He has intricate knowledge of the offshore wind business, having built the offshore wind business in the Baltic and North Sea for E.ON and was involved in all facets from origination through to overseeing commercial operations. He was also instrumental in formulating E.ON’s Renewable Energy Strategy and later led the business to drive significant growth in the United States. Mr. Ruemmler served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer of Uniper SE until his retirement in 2020 and prior to Uniper SE held various executive roles with E.ON SE.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Eckhardt to Northland’s Board,” said John Brace, Chair of Northland’s Board of Directors. "As Northland continues to expand its global presence and diversify across multiple countries, the composition of our Board is also changing to reflect the growth and diversity of the Company. Eckhardt’s considerable experience in the energy sector and breadth and depth of expertise in offshore wind, including oversight of operations will be a tremendous asset to Northland, particularly as we continue to grow our offshore wind portfolio in Europe and Asia. We are delighted to welcome him to our Board of Directors.”

Commenting, Eckhardt Ruemmler said, "I am very much looking forward to joining Northland’s Board and working with the Northland team to support the development of the Company’s future.”

Mr. Ruemmler earned a Master’s in Marine Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences Hamburg, Fachhochschule Hamburg, Germany and is fluent in both English and German.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient Natural Gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.2 GW (net 2.8 GW) of operating generating capacity and a significant inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 4 to 5 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations
647-288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com


Nachrichten zu Northland Power Inc

Analysen zu Northland Power Inc

