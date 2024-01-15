Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'208 -0.2%  SPI 14'595 -0.3%  Dow 37'593 -0.3%  DAX 16'622 -0.5%  Euro 0.9371 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'455 -0.6%  Gold 2'055 0.3%  Bitcoin 36'590 2.6%  Dollar 0.8556 0.4%  Öl 78.3 0.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Sika41879292Partners Group2460882
Top News
Schweizer Investmentbanking dürfte 2024 wieder zulegen - mehrere Börsengänge in Planung
Ausblick: Morgan Stanley öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Merck-Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die Merck-Aktie
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet RBC Capital Markets die Commerzbank-Aktie
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Northland Power Aktie [Valor: 12218506 / ISIN: CA6665111002]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.01.2024 23:09:42

Northland Power Announces Leadership Changes

finanzen.net zero Northland Power-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Northland Power
25.18 CAD 2.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland” or the "Company”) (TSX: NPI) today announced changes to its executive team with Pauline Alimchandani, Chief Financial Officer, departing the Company in February 2024 to pursue another opportunity.

"On behalf of Northland’s Board of Directors, we express our gratitude for Pauline's leadership and accomplishments through a pivotal period in the Company’s evolution,” said John Brace, Chairman of Northland’s Board of Directors. "We are confident that the team Pauline has built will see continued success and we wish Pauline the utmost success in her next role,” added Mike Crawley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Alimchandani will work with Northland’s management team to ensure a smooth transition and will work closely with Adam Beaumont, VP Finance & Head of Capital Markets, who will oversee the Finance function until a new CFO is appointed. Mr. Beaumont has been with Northland for the past 13 years, most recently leading the Capital Markets team. Northland will begin a comprehensive search for a new CFO and will consider all qualified internal and external candidates.

"It’s been an honour to contribute to the success of Northland and I am grateful for the opportunity to have helped lead the organization through such tremendous growth,” said Ms. Alimchandani. "I wish the Company and our people the very best as they continue to deliver on Northland’s purpose to build a better world for generations to come.”

Northland also announced the following leadership changes, effective immediately:

  • David Povall, Executive Vice President of Offshore Wind, has departed the Company. With the successful execution of the Baltic Power and Hai Long construction projects being Northland’s top priority over the next two to three years, a successor with strong offshore project execution and operational experience has been selected and will be named in the quarter. In the meantime, Jennifer Snowball, Head of Offshore Wind Development will serve as interim head of the business unit.
  • Yonni Fushman, who joined Northland in January 2023 as Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President Sustainability, has been promoted to Chief Administrative and Legal Officer. In this role, Mr. Fushman will oversee several global enabling functions in addition to serving as Corporate Secretary. He will be responsible for continuously streamlining and improving Northland’s business processes as the Company positions itself to seize unprecedented renewable energy opportunities in the coming years.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient Natural Gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.4 GW (net 2.9 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 15 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland’s common shares, and Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

Company Contact

Dario Neimarlija, Vice President
P: 647-288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com

Media Contact
Victor Gravili, Head of Global Brand & Integrated Communications
P: 416-684-9588
communications@northlandpower.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Northland Power Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northland Power Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:15 UBS KeyInvest: Das Zahlenbuffet ist angerichtet
09:47 Marktüberblick: Airbus-Aktie auf Rekordhoch
08:50 SMI zeigt starke Reaktion
12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
12.01.24 Börse Aktuell – US-Inflation dämpft die gute Laune
11.01.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
11.01.24 Short-Term Options in Commodities: Potential Benefits and Applications
11.01.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'657.50 19.67 JDSSMU
Short 11'901.42 13.84 CRSSMU
Short 12'333.98 8.97 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'207.51 15.01.2024 17:30:16
Long 10'720.00 19.29
Long 10'480.00 12.89
Long 10'060.71 8.97 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Milliardenabflüsse: Bitcoin-Vermögen der Kryptobörsen schmilzt dahin - warum das sogar positiv sein könnte
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
Plug Power-Aktie vor starkem Lauf? Experten legen hohes Kursziel fest
SoftwareONE-Aktie fällt: SoftwareONE lehnt Bain-Capital-Angebot ab
Bilanz seit Amtsantritt von Joe Biden: Wie sich der Aktienmarkt verglichen mit der Trump-Ära entwickelt
Swiss Steel-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Luzerner Regierung erwägt potenzielle Unterstützungsmassnahmen für Swiss Steel
Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Santhera lanciert Agamree zuerst in Deutschland - weltweite Premiere
Neue Pläne für Ethereum: Vitalik Buterin feilt an Roadmap
Kaum Impulse wegen US-Feiertag: SMI und DAX beenden die ruhige Sitzung etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Diese 4 Coins könnten 2024 die 107 % Rallye von Bitcoin überflügeln

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit