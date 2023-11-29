Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Northland Power Aktie
30.11.2023 00:09:14

Northland Power Announces Appointment of Ellen Smith to Its Board of Directors

Northland Power
21.88 CAD -0.18%
TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland” or the "Company”) (TSX: NPI) announces the expansion of its Board of Directors from nine to ten members and the appointment of Ellen Smith as a Director, effective November 29, 2023.

Ms. Smith brings over 35 years of leadership experience within the power and utilities sector. After spending her early career at original equipment manufacturers GE Power Systems and Pratt & Whitney, Ms. Smith led a co-gen business initiative and power & utilities facilities at a refinery of Hess Corp., and led U.S. Operations at National Grid, which included gas and electric transmission and distribution, LNG operations and power generation. For the last decade, Ms. Smith has been the Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, where she advises clients on strategy operational issues, and corporate finance, with a focus on power and utilities and EPC clients. Ms. Smith serves as an expert in complex power and utilities litigation and in administering contracts for large capital portfolio projects.

"We are excited to welcome Ellen to Northland’s Board,” said John Brace, Chair of Northland’s Board of Directors. "It is important that Northland continues to add to its leadership strength as the company focuses on executing development of complex, large-scale projects across geographies. Ellen’s broad industry experience and extensive background advising on complex commercial and strategic matters will be invaluable to Northland.”

Ms. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Science in Engineering, Power Systems, both from Union College, Schenectady and is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient Natural Gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.4GW (net 2.9GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 15GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Beaumont, Vice President or Dario Neimarlija, Vice President
Phone: 647-288-1019
Email: investorrelations@northlandpower.com
Website: northlandpower.com


