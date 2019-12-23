Northlake Partners, Creators of Northscope Food Erp Software, Named to Food Logistics' 2019 Fl100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Northlake Partners, creators of NorthScope Food ERP Software, to its 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

"Whether you're using sensors to monitor critical temperatures for perishables or a WMS to manage inventory flows in your warehouse, software and technology are playing a vital role in the food and beverage industry," remarks John R. Yuva, editor for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The transparency and safety of the digital global food supply chain would not exist without innovations in software and technology. Our FL100+ recipients help drive supply chain compliance and regulatory changes that benefit everyone from the farmer to the food processor to the consumer."

Companies on this year's 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support the Alaska Seafood, Fruit and Vegetable, Aquaculture, and Primary Food Processing industries. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

About Food Logistics: Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

