23.12.2019 22:40:00

Northlake Partners, Creators of Northscope Food Erp Software, Named to Food Logistics' 2019 Fl100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Northlake Partners, creators of NorthScope Food ERP Software, to its 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

"Whether you're using sensors to monitor critical temperatures for perishables or a WMS to manage inventory flows in your warehouse, software and technology are playing a vital role in the food and beverage industry," remarks John R. Yuva, editor for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The transparency and safety of the digital global food supply chain would not exist without innovations in software and technology. Our FL100+ recipients help drive supply chain compliance and regulatory changes that benefit everyone from the farmer to the food processor to the consumer."

Companies on this year's 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support the Alaska Seafood, Fruit and Vegetable, Aquaculture, and Primary Food Processing industries. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

About Food Logistics: Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

Media Contact:

Tatum Garino
The Northlake Partners
425-949-3313 x115
tg@thenlp.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northlake-partners-creators-of-northscope-food-erp-software-named-to-food-logistics-2019-fl100-top-software-and-technology-providers-300979068.html

SOURCE Northlake Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:02
Ende gut, alles gut
10:30
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
Tom Lee überzeugt: Anleger sollten sich auf eine Weihnachtsrally vorbereiten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI schliesst erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Weihnachtspause -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Grosse Koalition verliert im Sonntagstrend weiter an Zustimmung
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
Apple-Arcade: iKonzern bietet Preisnachlass für Jahresabo
Russische Zentralbankchefin: Kryptowährungen gleichen Glücksspiel
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück - Boeing-Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI schliesst erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Weihnachtspause -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Rekordlaune an der Wall Street setzte sich fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor Weihnachten weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe Abgaben. Asiens Börsen fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;