<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.12.2019 16:00:00

Northern Trust Enhances Collateral Management Services to Help Clients Optimize Performance and Meet Margin Obligations

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) is expanding its collateral management services for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives trading. The new functionality will enable asset managers and institutional investors to outsource key aspects of regulatory compliance to Northern Trust and optimize collateral selection – driving efficiencies in how they meet margin obligations.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 51176412 55.00 % 8.00 %
Georg Fischer AG / OC Oerlikon N / Schindler PS / Stadler Rail AG 51176413 69.00 % 7.60 %
Lonza Group N / Pfizer Inc. / Roche AG 51176414 65.00 % 7.20 %

Northern Trust’s Margin Segregation Service will include new capabilities that streamline complex processes for meeting uncleared margin rules, such as undertaking industry-standard electronic settlement messaging and providing advanced collateral reporting. Clients can take advantage of the service to pledge assets from their trading account and place them into segregated accounts for each broker, thereby retaining their investments with a single asset servicing provider for optimal efficiency, consolidated record-keeping and oversight.

Additionally, Northern Trust has partnered with risk and collateral management services expert AcadiaSoft to provide an outsourced solution for collateral optimization calculating clients’ initial margin obligations, issuing margin demands to clients’ brokers, and determining if and when margin is to be transferred.

With this service, clients will have the ability to seamlessly optimize collateral selection, using algorithmic technology to identify their best assets available to meet regulatory eligibility requirements. It will allow only optimal assets to be deployed to meet margin obligations – helping optimize investment performance.

Judson Baker, derivatives product manager at Northern Trust, said: "Our clients’ use of derivatives often falls within the threshold of heightened global derivatives regulation, requiring resource-intensive tasks to support compliance. By outsourcing these complex and onerous functions, they can draw on our expertise and advanced technology – negating the need for costly investment in their systems. They can also minimize the value of their assets locked up as collateral by using our optimization solution.”

Collectively, these capabilities may enable Northern Trust’s clients to meet their obligations under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), the United States’ Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and equivalent global regulations.

These advanced capabilities will be part of Northern Trust’s comprehensive range of collateral, derivatives and liquidity management solutions. Clients can access these services globally, either on a component basis – to complement their current in-house practices – or as part of a broader suite of collateral management solutions.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $11.6 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.2 trillion. For 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

# # #

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Northern Trust Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northern Trust Corp.mehr Analysen

18.06.19 Northern Trust Hold Deutsche Bank AG
02.01.19 Northern Trust Equal weight Barclays Capital
18.10.18 Northern Trust Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Palladium überwindet erstmals die 2.000 USD-Marke
09:31
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
08:52
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northern Trust Corp. 106.35 -0.68% Northern Trust Corp.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Credit Suisse-Aktie im Minus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte
Wall Street stabil -- SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stabil -- SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
In den USA kommen die Indizes zunächst kaum vom Fleck. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert im Minus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB