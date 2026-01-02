Northern Star Resources Cuts Annual Production Guidance; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Northern Star Resources Ltd (NST.AX) provided an operational update for the December 2025 quarter. Gold sales during the quarter were impacted by several isolated negative events occurring late in the period across the Company's operations. Total sales amounted to approximately 348 thousand ounce, bringing first-half fiscal year 2026 gold sales to around 729 thousand ounce.

In light of the softer operational performance, Northern Star has cut its annual production guidance to 1.600 million ounce - 1.700 million ounce, from the previous range of 1.700 million ounce - 1.850 million ounce. Alongside the previously disclosed events at Jundee and South Kalgoorlie, which together reduced production by up to 20 thousand ounce, the quarter was further affected by unplanned maintenance and operational challenges.

Lower gold sales across each of the company's three production centres are expected to weigh on cost performance.

Northern Star confirmed that December quarter costs and revised annual cost guidance will be released as part of its quarterly results on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

On the Australian Stock Exchange, Northern Star Resources was trading at A$23.74 during market hours. The share price was down A$2.99, representing a decline of 11.19% compared with the previous close.