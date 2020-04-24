+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
24.04.2020 05:18:00

Northerly Farms Hits the LA Food Scene on the Shelves of Erewhon Market

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northerly, a food brand built on sustainability, community, and giving back, is set to debut on the shelves of LA's luxury health-food market, Erewhon. By May 2020, to account for the timeline setbacks of COVID-19, the upscale health-food store will have Northerly's sustainably-grown, minimally-processed rolled oats on offer. 

Since their founding in the 1960s, Erewhon has held their suppliers to the highest standards of ethics, sustainability, and craftsmanship. And that integrity has paid off—Erewhon has since burgeoned into a health-conscious food scene go-to superstore with locations in Venice, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, Calabasas, and, of course, Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles proper. 

For Erewhon, novelty is key. The brand has built their reputation on sourcing only the purest ethically- and sustainably- produced foods, wellness and beauty products, and household items—products that often cannot be found anywhere else. 

Grown through sustainable practices, minimally-processed with no additives, and packaged in eco-friendly bags, Northerly's rolled oats meet Erewhon's high standards. The partnership reflects Northerly's ongoing commitment to growing better food for more people.

About Erewhon

Erewhon is a natural grocer and cafe that sells only the purest, ethically and sustainably produced foods, wellness and beauty products, and household items. 

About Northerly

Northerly is committed to sustainable, precision agriculture. Northerly fuses hands-on, professional farming with education in and understanding of advanced agricultural technology. Northerly meets the highest standards of social and environmental accountability, while putting crops directly into buyers' hands. | For more, Northerly.ag.

Press Contact:

Christina Brown
541-728-8272
media@northerly.ag 
https://northerly.ag

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northerly-farms-hits-the-la-food-scene-on-the-shelves-of-erewhon-market-301046644.html

SOURCE Northerly

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.04.20
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
24.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Das könnte hinter Warren Buffetts verstärktem Aktienverkauf im April stecken
Weltweite Öllager angeblich zu 73 Prozent gefüllt
Q1 2020: Diese Kryptowährung enttäuschte im ersten Jahresviertel
Kommt der Tesla-Cybertruck als Serienmodell verändert auf den Markt?
KW 17: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Merkel ruft zu Spenden für Forschung an Corona-Impfstoff auf
Wohl Spitzengespräch zu Rettungspaket für die Lufthansa geplant
Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé kann Wachstum im ersten Quartal kräftig steigern
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Fitch stuft Swiss Re ab - Ausblick stabil
KW 17: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen ab. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB