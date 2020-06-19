19.06.2020 13:45:00

Northcliff Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces that Chris Zahovskis has tendered his resignation as President and CEO of the Company to be effective June 19, 2020. 

Northcliff plans to seek a new President and CEO, and pending this appointment, Andrew Ing, the current CFO of the Company, will act as Interim CEO and Mr. Luqman Khan will be appointed interim CFO. 

Mr. Khan is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA CGA), with more than 25 years of professional experience in accountancy and business management and is currently the CFO of RE Royalties Ltd., listed on the TSXV.  For the past decade, he has served in various controllership and CFO positions with publicly traded companies.

Northcliff Chairman Marchand Snyman said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Northcliff, I would like to thank Chris for his contributions to the Company over the past decade. A long-time professional in the mining industry, Chris led our team through the final stages of resource definition and preparation of a positive feasibility study for our Sisson Project in News Brunswick in 2013 as well as through to the successful conclusion of the environmental assessment process in 2017 and into the mine design and permitting phase.  We wish him well in all of his future endeavours."

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.  The results of the Feasibility Study completed in January 2013 confirm that the Sisson Project is technically and economically feasible and can move on to the next stage of development.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com

Marchand Snyman

Chairman

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the in-progress Follow-on Financing, or other events that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 61.58
2.80 %
Roche Hldg G 343.70
1.85 %
The Swatch Grp 196.95
1.36 %
SGS 2’343.00
1.34 %
Nestle 108.20
1.27 %
CS Group 9.78
0.02 %
Alcon 58.10
-0.07 %
LafargeHolcim 41.61
-0.10 %
Swiss Life Hldg 353.90
-0.42 %
UBS Group 10.44
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:45
Vontobel: Neue Kopier-Funktion - jetzt noch einfacher Handeln
08:28
SMI vor volatilem Wochenausklang?
06:06
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rücklauf zum 200er-EMA? / EuroStoxx 50 – 200er-EMA blockiert weiteren Hochlauf
18.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
18.06.20
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV
15.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:24
Schroders: Are European banks looking more attractive as lockdowns ease?
18.06.20
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
17.06.20
Schroders: Nicht nur schwarz und weiss: Q&A zu den Immobilienmärkten
mehr
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börsenkrimi geht weiter: Wirecard-Chef Braun tritt per sofort zurück - Aktie im freien Fall
Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zu: Meyer Burger richtet sich neu aus - hoher Verlust im ersten Quartal
Roche erreicht in Studie mit Ipatasertib Ziele bei Prostatakrebs nur teilweise - Aktie steigt
Hexensabbat: SMI legt zu -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen enden im Plus
SGKB-Anlagechef: SNB wird Leitzins in den nächsten Jahren nicht anheben
SoftwareONE-Aktie unter Druck: SoftwareONE-Aktionäre platzieren 17 Millionen Aktien zu je 22,50 Franken
Bitcoin-Optionen kurz vorm Verfall - Was bedeutet das für die Märkte?
Helvetia-Aktie in Rot: Helvetia nimmt mit Platzierung von 3,3 Millionen Aktien rund 300 Mio Fr. ein
Sunrise übernimmt Web-TV-Firma Wilmaa - Aktie legt zu
GAM-Aktie verlustreich: Coronakrise reisst GAM tief in die roten Zahlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hexensabbat: SMI legt zu -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen enden im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Freitagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex kann zulegen. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen vor dem Wochenende flächendeckend fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB