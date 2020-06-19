Northcliff Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces that Chris Zahovskis has tendered his resignation as President and CEO of the Company to be effective June 19, 2020.

Northcliff plans to seek a new President and CEO, and pending this appointment, Andrew Ing, the current CFO of the Company, will act as Interim CEO and Mr. Luqman Khan will be appointed interim CFO.

Mr. Khan is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA CGA), with more than 25 years of professional experience in accountancy and business management and is currently the CFO of RE Royalties Ltd., listed on the TSXV. For the past decade, he has served in various controllership and CFO positions with publicly traded companies.

Northcliff Chairman Marchand Snyman said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Northcliff, I would like to thank Chris for his contributions to the Company over the past decade. A long-time professional in the mining industry, Chris led our team through the final stages of resource definition and preparation of a positive feasibility study for our Sisson Project in News Brunswick in 2013 as well as through to the successful conclusion of the environmental assessment process in 2017 and into the mine design and permitting phase. We wish him well in all of his future endeavours."

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. The results of the Feasibility Study completed in January 2013 confirm that the Sisson Project is technically and economically feasible and can move on to the next stage of development.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com .

Marchand Snyman

Chairman

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the in-progress Follow-on Financing, or other events that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com .

