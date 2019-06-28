North Texas Property Management, a Professional Richardson Texas Rental Property Management Team, Announces a New Post on Unseen Downsides

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Texas Property Management, a residential property management company based in Plano, Texas, at https://www.ntxpm.com/, is proud to announce a new informative post for local residents looking to rent out a former family home as an investment. The Texas rental property management team serving Richardson and the surrounding areas understands a home rental can be a smart investment; indeed, many homeowners in Richardson, Allen, McKinney and Plano seek to "hold on" to their single family homes as investment properties. The extra monthly income can add value to a retirement account but could come at a cost in time and effort without a best-in-class property management company.

"Renting out a home is a common investment strategy for retiring Texas residents. Although we understand why a person would go this route, we also know the drawbacks to personally managing a property," explained Jason Marascio, CEO of North Texas Property Management. "The new post highlights some of the common problems with handling single family homes as rentals in Richardson, Texas, and how our property management team can help lessen that pain. It's a great post, and we are proud of it!"

Texas locals can review the new blog post from North Texas Property Management at https://www.ntxpm.com/2019/06/05/the-downsides-of-owning-a-rental-property-in-richardson-texas/. To learn more from a professional Richardson Texas rental property management team, interested persons can also go to https://www.ntxpm.com/richardson/.

LANDLORDS LEARN THE UPSIDE OF SPEAKING TO A TOP RICHARDSON TEXAS RENTAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TEAM

Here is the background on this release. Renting a home for extra income might be a common strategy for Texas residents. Locals might not consider the work associated with maintaining a rental and supporting tenants.

Residential property management can be managed by a professional skilled at handling the perceived downsides. Texas residents can find several financial benefits to owning a home long-term yet hiring a property management company. As property values increase, equity can be used to pay for improvements. Residents might notice a benefit to paying the same low mortgage while new neighbors pay higher prices as time goes by. One common financial strategy for homeowners is to leave a house behind as rental income.

After a tenant is secured, landlords might envision a smooth flow of extra income in the form of a monthly rental check. Seeking a Richardson Texas rental property management service might not be on the radar until problems arise. A tenant can stop mailing checks, or the property owner might receive a late-night call about a plumbing emergency. The downside to personally managing a rental can begin to wear on a homeowner.

For these reasons, North Texas Property Management has announced a new blog post about the pitfalls to handling a home rental alone without a property management team. Hours spent working with difficult tenants, and scheduling home repairs may not be part of a landlord's plan. An adept Richardson Texas rental property management team can help manage the downsides of a home rental.

