NORTH TEXAS BELLS OPENS 60TH TACO BELL LOCATION

New Location at 2085 University Drive, Frisco, TX Opened on September 20, 2022

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee North Texas Bells announced the opening of its 60th restaurant location at 2085 University Drive, which opened its doors on September 20, 2022. Frisco residents will now be able to enjoy Taco Bell's most favorite menu items such as the Crunchy Taco, Doritos® Locos Taco and the Crunchwrap Supreme®.

Located at the Corner of University Drive and Hollyhock in Frisco

"We are so excited to hit this new milestone. We feel confident this new Frisco location will be one of our most successful stores." said Troy Morrison, President, North Texas Bells.

This location utilizes Taco Bell's Endeavor design, which brings to life the social experience of food in a distinctively Taco Bell way. The Endeavor model also emphasizes Taco Bell's technological advancements. Outfitted with the latest digital channels, the restaurant has multiple customer accessibility points, creating a fast, easy, and fun experience for our fans such as: free Wi-Fi, power outlets and comfortable seating to provide an enjoyable in-store experience. The drive-thru will feature an easy to navigate menu board complete with an electronic ordering system so that orders are made quickly and accurately.

The restaurant will serve the community seven days a week between the hours of  8am-1am Sunday through Thursday and 8am2am Friday and Saturday. This new location will bring around 25 new jobs to the Friosco community.

About Taco Bell Corp.
For information about Taco Bell, visit tacobell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: tacobell.com 

About North Texas Bells, LLC
North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded and committed its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 60 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation for success, and we treat everyone as Family.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com or follow us on social media. Like: facebook.com/NTBells – Follow: linkedin.com/company/north-texas-bells-llc (LinkedIn), @northtexasbells (Instagram).

(PRNewsfoto/North Texas Bells)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-texas-bells-opens-60th-taco-bell-location-301630320.html

SOURCE North Texas Bells

