Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'769 -1.1%  SPI 13'781 -1.3%  Dow 31'135 0.1%  DAX 13'028 -1.2%  Euro 0.9604 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'568 -0.5%  Gold 1'696 -0.4%  Bitcoin 19'418 0.1%  Dollar 0.9624 0.0%  Öl 94.7 1.2% 
0 CHF Kommission
15.09.2022 00:45:00

North Signal Capital Announces Commencement of Construction on 422,000 SF Multi-Tenant Speculative Building in Imeson Park submarket of Jacksonville, FL

Class A Multi-Tenant Industrial Building is Expected to Deliver in August 2023

JLL Will Serve as Owner's Leasing Representative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, North Signal is pleased to announce that onsite construction activity is underway on its fully-entitled light-industrial zoned, 40-acre land parcel. This announcement follows the creation of a new joint venture between North Signal Capital and Fox Capital Partners, and the acquisition of the land in March of this year. North Signal's planned +/- 422,136 SF, Class A multi-tenant industrial building, located at 1000 Imeson Park Boulevard in the Imeson Park submarket of Jacksonville, FL, is expected to deliver in August 2023.

North Signal Capital (PRNewsfoto/North Signal Capital LLC)

The North Signal planned building, designed for multiple tenants, will match the same Class A  standards employed across all of its projects. The facility will be designed to highest institutional standards including tilt-up concrete construction, 36-foot clear height, ESFR sprinkler systems, and includes an above-market 180 striped trailer parking spaces (~43/100,000 SF).  To facilitate immediate occupancy North Signal is constructing two (2) 1,000 SF speculative offices at each corner of the building, 25 FC LED Lighting for bulk storage, and purchasing a mix of 35,000 and 40,000 lbs. mechanical dock levelers for all dock-high doors and seals for installation at completion. The project will also benefit from a cohesive design and construction teams. The construction team will be led by Evans General Contractors and include LS3P, England-Thims & Miller (ETM), LJB, and OMNI Partners. North Signal has developed or is developing nearly six million square feet in Charleston, SC, Savannah, GA and Jacksonville, FL with nearly the same  key project team. JLL will be the listing agent on the planned spec building. North Signal has partnered again with Synovus Bank to provide construction financing for the project.

"We are excited construction is underway at 1000 Imeson Park Boulevard. Industrial vacancy rates in Jacksonville are approximately 3.0% and the market continues to have exceptional tenant demand. The Port of Jacksonville continues its expansion and population growth is expected to drive net in migration of ~75 people to Jacksonville every day for next 5 years. Further, corporate users are continuing to choose Jacksonville over markets with higher taxes, higher costs of doing business and higher costs of living. As a result, more industrial development is needed. North Signal expects to address Class A space requirements between 80,000 and 150,000 SF. These industrial needs are in particularly short supply across Jacksonville" said Luke Pope, Senior Managing Director, JLL.

North Signal will be represented by Luke Pope and Ross Crabtree at JLL.

For more information on this project please visit, www.imesoncommerce.com.

About North Signal Capital LLC
North Signal Capital LLC is a real estate investment firm that develops, owns and manages functional, flexible and strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities in the Southeastern US. For more information regarding North Signal Capital LLC, please visit www.northsignal.com.

About Fox Capital Partners
Fox Capital Partners is a real estate investment firm focused exclusively on the industrial sector. Fox Capital manages a series of discretionary funds and separate accounts which invest alongside trusted developers and operators on institutional grade industrial developments and value-add acquisitions. For additional information, please visit www.foxcapitalpartners.com.

About JLL
JLL is a Fortune 500 financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The company offers comprehensive integrated services on a local, regional, and global basis to owner, occupier, investor, and developer clients seeking increased value by owning, occupying, or investing in real estate.

Fox Capital Partners

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-signal-capital-announces-commencement-of-construction-on-422-000-sf-multi-tenant-speculative-building-in-imeson-park-submarket-of-jacksonville-fl-301624805.html

SOURCE North Signal Capital LLC

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

14.09.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14.09.22 Commerzbank mit vorsichtigem Optimismus
14.09.22 KeyInvest Product News
14.09.22 Marktüberblick: RWE stemmt sich gegen den Negativ-Trend
14.09.22 US-Inflation bleibt hoch
14.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? Markets down📉 GBP performance 💷 Inditex earnings 💰
14.09.22 Marktupdate 14 September: Preisdaten vermiesen die Stimmung
13.09.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 9.45% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf FedEx Corp
12.09.22 DAX Ausblick – US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus
09.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'292.82 16.58 USSMMU
Short 11'416.68 13.91 WSSMBU
Short 11'868.28 8.76 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10'769.17 14.09.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'239.63 16.09 OSSMLU
Long 10'089.16 13.15 DSSMQU
Long 9'593.82 8.23 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI und DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Wall Street schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Nestlé entwickelt Muttermilch-ähnliche Säuglingsnahrung
Novartis-Aktie in Rot: US-Klage wegen Schmiergeld-Vorwurf abgewiesen
Experten warnen trotz Entspannung an der Inflationsfront vor Euphorie
Zur Rose Aktie News: Zur Rose verbilligt sich am
Goldpreis: Keine Entwarnung von der Inflations- und Zinsfront
Lufthansa-Aktie schwächer: Deutscher Bund beendet Lufthansa-Beteiligung mit Gewinn - Kühne stockt auf
US-Inflation drückt Euro unter Parität zum Dollar - EUR/CHF unter 0,95
KION-Aktie sackt ab: KION dank Belastungen mit Verlust im dritten Quartal
Uniper-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Uniper verhandelt mit Bund um "signifikante Mehrheitsbeteiligung"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit