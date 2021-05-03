North Peak Resources Files Annual Financials and Provides Operational Update

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and which sets forth detailed operating and financial results for the Company for 2020.

In 2020, the Company completed its "change of business" to a mining issuer and the following are the highlights:

Completed a "change of business" transaction to become a Tier 2 Mining Issuer, changed its name to North Peak Resources Ltd. and changed its stock trading symbol to "NPR".

Entered into an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in and to the Kenogami Lake Project (formerly referred to as the Mike Leahy Property) located 15 kilometres southwest of Kirkland Lake Ontario , consisting of twenty-seven mineral claims totaling 500.3 hectares.

Since the year end, the Company has:

Completed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$1,104,000 . In connection with the private placement, 2,299,999 common shares of the Company were issued at a price of CAD$0.48 per share.

. In connection with the private placement, 2,299,999 common shares of the Company were issued at a price of per share. Commenced drilling at the Kenogami Lake Project, which is expected to be continued in Q2 2021, when weather and road conditions are more favourable.

Sold various blockchain related patents that it obtained in the United States , along with ongoing related patent applications in China , for a CAD$150,000 cash payment and a 5% royalty on any profits generated by the buyer and its affiliates from any commercial applications derived from the patents that such buyer may develop.

The Company is in a strong position with current cash on hand of approximately CAD$7 million. The Company continues to evaluate further mining properties, that fulfil its key criteria of targeting historic mining assets with strategic exploration potential at an appropriate acquisition price.

About North Peak

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR".

