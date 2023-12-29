Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
North Media A-S Aktie [Valor: 1097988 / ISIN: DK0010270347]
29.12.2023 14:49:51

North Media completes acquisition of SDR in Sweden

North Media A-S
64.00 DKK 3.23%
Investor News

29 December 2023 

As reported in company announcement no.15-2023, North Media has concluded an agreement with Ge-Te Media Aktiebolag to acquire SDR Svensk Direktreklam AB and EGRO Konsult AB at a cash purchase price of SEK 350 million on a debt-free basis. The transaction is now finally closed.

The acquisition of SDR is consistent with North Media’s strategy to acquire, run and optimise high-volume businesses in areas where the Group possesses special strengths and insights.

SDR will operate as an independent company under the Last Mile business area, which also includes FK Distribution. The two companies have separate value chains, different degrees of automation in their packing processes and distribution models, but the Danish and Swedish markets for door-to-door distribution of leaflets and local newspapers share a number of characteristics that offer a potential for mutual development of products and infrastructure.

SDR has 47 years of experience in leaflet distribution and is Sweden’s largest distributor in this field. The company employs about 175 salaried staff, some 4,800 full or part-time deliverers and has 36 offices in Sweden. SDR’s head office is located in Uppsala north of Stockholm. As previously announced, SDR is expected to generate revenue of approximately SEK 650 million and to deliver EBITDA of about SEK 50 million in 2023.

For further information:
CEO Lasse Ingemann Brodt, tel. +45 20 24 32 92
CFO Kåre Wigh, tel. +45 25 65 21 45

North Media’s companies develop and operate platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together, with a special focus on groceries, rental housing, jobs or digital access management solutions. FK Distribution is Denmark’s leading distributor of leaflets and local newspapers; it runs the digital platform ‘minetilbud’ and provides logistics services. BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Ofir is Denmark’s most comprehensive jobs universe. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering groceries, meal services, etc.


