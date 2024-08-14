Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’017 0.8%  SPI 15’995 0.9%  Dow 39’766 1.0%  DAX 17’885 0.4%  Euro 0.9506 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’720 0.5%  Gold 2’475 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’522 0.2%  Dollar 0.8627 -0.2%  Öl 81.3 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156On113454047Meyer Burger Technology135706599Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101
Top News
Ausblick: Alibaba stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: Walmart stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Milliarden-Deal: Mars will wohl Pringles-Hersteller übernehmen - Kellanova-Aktie im Höhenrausch
Trump meldet sich auf X zurück - Trump Media-Aktie auf Talfahrt
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Suche...

North Media A-S Aktie [Valor: 1097988 / ISIN: DK0010270347]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.08.2024 10:59:44

North Media announces preliminary financial results for Q2 2024 and revises its full-year guidance for 2024

North Media A-S
55.60 DKK -1.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Announcement no. 10/2024
14 August 2024

The preliminary financial results for Q2 and therefore also H1 2024 were in line with expectations. Accordingly, the Group is adjusting its full-year guidance for consolidated revenue to the DKK 1,320-1,365m range (previously DKK 1,310-1,355m). FK Distribution is expected to drive the revenue improvement.

At the same time, North Media is lowering its full-year EBITDA and EBIT guidance for 2024. The Group now expects EBITDA to be in the DKK 150-175m range (previously DKK 170-200m) and EBIT to be in the DKK 75-100m range (previously DKK 95-125m). The guidance is revised as a result of two decisions:

  1. to accelerate the implementation of automated packing and technologies for sorting, packing and distributing door drop media in SDR Svensk Direktreklam. The implementation is expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2025.
  2. to develop the ‘minetilbud’ technical platform into an exposure business which can also be launched in other countries, initially in Sweden in late 2024.

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, North Media’s revenue for Q2 2024 was DKK 351m against DKK 238m in Q2 2023. The revenue growth was driven by the Last Mile business area, primarily by SDR, the distribution business acquired in Sweden, and to a lesser extent by FK Distribution. EBITDA grew to DKK 58m from DKK 44m in the same period last year, driven by the revenue improvement. EBIT was DKK 41m as compared with DKK 37m in Q2 2023. The financial results for 2024 include SDR Svensk Direktreklam, which was acquired at the end of 2023.

Outlook for 2024

 Current guidanceRevised guidance
RevenueDKK 1,310-1,355mDKK 1,320-1,365m
EBITDADKK 170-200mDKK 150-175m
EBITDKK 95-125mDKK 75-100m

The Group’s guidance for 2024 is described in detail in the interim report for the second quarter of 2024, which is expected to be published on 15 August 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Lasse Brodt, Group CEO, +45 20 24 32 92
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, +45 25 65 21 45

North Media’s companies develop and operate platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together, with a special focus on groceries, rental housing, jobs or digital access management solutions. FK Distribution is Denmark’s leading distributor of leaflets and local newspapers; it runs the digital platform ‘minetilbud’ and provides logistics services. SDR Svensk Direktreklam is a distributor of leaflets and local newspapers in Sweden. BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Ofir is Denmark’s most comprehensive jobs universe. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering groceries, meal services, etc.

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.


Analysen zu North Media A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«Schwarzer» Montag? – Experteninterview mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG)

Volatiler Start📉 in den August: Panik an den Märkten – Was kommt als Nächstes?

In unserem 🔍Experteninterview spricht Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG) mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die jüngsten Turbulenzen an den Märkten:

▪️ Was war Anfang August los?
▪️ Gab es einen «Schwarzen Montag»? Hat sich die Panik gelegt?
▪️ Wie ist die aktuelle Situation an den Rohstoff und Kryptomärkten?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

«Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:13 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.08.2024
08:55 UBS und US-Inflation im Fokus
06:12 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – In kleinen Schritten nach oben
13.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
13.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
12.08.24 «Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’498.33 19.21 S2S3UU
Short 12’742.41 13.80 SSCM8U
Short 13’223.78 8.83 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’016.27 14.08.2024 10:52:35
Long 11’520.00 19.69
Long 11’246.96 13.80 UBS8YU
Long 10’735.46 8.70 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Meyer Burger-Aktie klar in Rot: Meyer Burger verschiebt Veröffentlichung der Halbjahreszahlen
Tecan-Aktie stürzt ab: Tecan verzeichnet in 1. Halbjahr Gewinneinbruch - Jahresprognose gesenkt
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS erzielt im zweiten Quartal Milliardengewinn
Nach US-Daten: SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Wall Street verzeichnet letztlich kräftige Aufschläge -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Grün
Starbucks-Aktie gibt nach CEO-Rücktritt Gas
Krypto-Prognose: Experte erwartet steigende Kurse bei Bitcoin & Co. bis zur US-Wahl
Erste Schätzungen: BYD legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Intel-Aktie notiert nur noch knapp über dem Buchwert - viel zu billig?
Varta-Aktie +41%: Tojner erhofft sich Stabilisierung noch in diesem Jahr - Kurserholung oder "dead-cat-bounce"?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit