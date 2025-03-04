Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’167 1.3%  SPI 17’353 1.2%  Dow 43’191 -1.5%  DAX 23’147 2.6%  Euro 0.9385 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’492 -0.9%  Gold 2’904 0.3%  Bitcoin 74’351 -3.8%  Dollar 0.8943 -0.3%  Öl 70.8 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swisscom874251Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Bitcoin gibt weiter nach - Kurs fällt
Santhera-Aktie: Umsatzsteigerung in 2024
Sorge unter Aktieninvestoren - Pessimismus unter Anlegern so ausgeprägt wie zuletzt in 2022
Entdecken Sie eine Welt der Investitionsmöglichkeiten
Ausblick: Abercrombie Fitch gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
North Media A-S Aktie [Valor: 1097988 / ISIN: DK0010270347]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.03.2025 09:12:37

North Media A/S expands its Group Executive Board to strengthen its focus on commercial optimisation

North Media A-S
48.00 DKK 0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Announcement no. 2-2025
 
3 March 2025

North Media A/S expands its Group Executive Board from four to five members as a step in the process to strengthen the Group.

Ask Illum Jessen has as of 1 March 2025 taken up the position as Group Chief Infrastructure and Commercial Optimisation Officer (CICO). 

North Media runs and develops companies that are capable of delivering and handling high volumes efficiently, quickly and at low unit costs. That requires, among other things, well-developed infrastructures, building on a high degree of automation and digitalisation.

As Group Chief Infrastructure and Commercial Optimisation Officer, Ask Jessen’s responsibilities will include the building of strong commercial infrastructures across the Group. 

Ask will – in cooperation with the other members of the Group Executive Board and the management teams of the subsidiaries – contribute to the creation of infrastructures, which in turn create increased revenue, productivity and profitability. 

Ask has been employed with North Media since early 2022, most recently as Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO). Moreover, Ask has collaborated with the Group since 2012, amongst others helping the Group develop the consumer governed solution NejTak+ in FK Distribution A/S. 

Ole Borch, Chairman of the Board of Directors says: "The North Media Group, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in a month’s time, is based on strong infrastructures. As a new member of our Group Executive Board, Ask Jessen will be responsible for ensuring that the North Media companies adapt infrastructurally to a world of increasing complexity while staying focused on volume, quality, growth and value creation.”

The Group Executive Board of North Media will hence consist of the following members effective from 3 March 2025:

•    Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Group CEO
•    Kåre Stausø Wigh, Group CFO
•    Lisbeth Britt Larsen, Group CHRO
•    Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group CDO
•    Ask Illum Jessen, Group CICO 

Furthermore, the Board of Directors reports that Kåre Stausø Wigh, Group CFO, is absent for an indefinite period of time due to illness. During his absence, his functions have been distributed among the other members of the Group Executive Board. 


For further information, please contact:
Ole Borch, Chairman, tel. +45 25 18 35 55, e-mail OBO@northmedia.dk 

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. MineTilbud is a leading digital offer platform. Digital Services: Two businesses with the potential for strong growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.


Nachrichten zu North Media A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu North Media A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07:21 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neue Rekorde zum Monatsbeginn
01:00 Is Oil Implied Volatility Set to Surge on OPEC+, Automotive Revolution?
03.03.25 Logo WHS Trump, Bitcoin & die Märkte. Wochenausblick Börse für DAX, Dow & Aktien (Nvidia, Strategy,...)
03.03.25 Marktüberblick: BASF nach Zahlen fest
03.03.25 SMI holt sich 13.000er-Marke zurück
03.03.25 Blockchain-Technologie bietet vielfältige Anwendungsbereiche
28.02.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
27.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Moncler SpA
26.02.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’705.29 19.81 UBSIIU
Short 14’049.47 13.04 BA8S6U
Short 14’600.83 8.39 UJ3S8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’166.68 03.03.2025 17:31:46
Long 12’620.47 19.37 BSJSHU
Long 12’327.76 13.58 BSVSIU
Long 11’796.95 8.81 BQES7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

VW-Aktie im Blick: Was Analysten von der Volkswagen-Aktie erwarten
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Über 100.000 US Dollar bis zum Ende der Woche?
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme von Siemens-Sparte in China abgeschlossen - Ausbau von Werken in den USA
Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 verliert nachmittags
Meyer Burger meldet erneute Verlängerung der Brückenfinanzierung - Aktie fällt
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Closing of the sale of the MGC fleet and extraordinary dividend of $0.75 per share
Fed-Schock im Sommer? Experte warnt vor möglicher Erhöhung des US-Leitzins
Investment-Note für Allianz-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ARYZTA-Aktie dreht deutlich ins Plus: Profitabilität bei unverändertem Umsatz verbessert in 2024
Adval Tech-Aktie knickt ein: Adval Tech von Cyberangriff betroffen

Top-Rankings

Elliotts Top-Aktien: So sah das Paul Singer-Depot im vierten Quartal aus
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer, der sich einen Ruf ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Februar 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Februar 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Februar 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Februar 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten