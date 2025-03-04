North Media A/S expands its Group Executive Board to strengthen its focus on commercial optimisation

Announcement no. 2-2025



3 March 2025

North Media A/S expands its Group Executive Board from four to five members as a step in the process to strengthen the Group.

Ask Illum Jessen has as of 1 March 2025 taken up the position as Group Chief Infrastructure and Commercial Optimisation Officer (CICO).

North Media runs and develops companies that are capable of delivering and handling high volumes efficiently, quickly and at low unit costs. That requires, among other things, well-developed infrastructures, building on a high degree of automation and digitalisation.

As Group Chief Infrastructure and Commercial Optimisation Officer, Ask Jessen’s responsibilities will include the building of strong commercial infrastructures across the Group.

Ask will – in cooperation with the other members of the Group Executive Board and the management teams of the subsidiaries – contribute to the creation of infrastructures, which in turn create increased revenue, productivity and profitability.

Ask has been employed with North Media since early 2022, most recently as Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO). Moreover, Ask has collaborated with the Group since 2012, amongst others helping the Group develop the consumer governed solution NejTak+ in FK Distribution A/S.

Ole Borch, Chairman of the Board of Directors says: "The North Media Group, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in a month’s time, is based on strong infrastructures. As a new member of our Group Executive Board, Ask Jessen will be responsible for ensuring that the North Media companies adapt infrastructurally to a world of increasing complexity while staying focused on volume, quality, growth and value creation.”

The Group Executive Board of North Media will hence consist of the following members effective from 3 March 2025:

• Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Group CEO

• Kåre Stausø Wigh, Group CFO

• Lisbeth Britt Larsen, Group CHRO

• Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group CDO

• Ask Illum Jessen, Group CICO

Furthermore, the Board of Directors reports that Kåre Stausø Wigh, Group CFO, is absent for an indefinite period of time due to illness. During his absence, his functions have been distributed among the other members of the Group Executive Board.



