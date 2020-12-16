North Carolina's Leading Fertility Center Celebrates Over 20,000 Babies Born

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH – Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte - has surpassed over 20,000 babies born. REACH has been treating patients throughout the Southeast with Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) techniques since 1988.

Dr. Tyl Taylor, IVF Lab Director for REACH: "I am proud to be a part of a great, successful, and storied program. REACH has always been a leader in the field and that shows from being the first program in the area to introduce egg freezing, the first program to offer blastocyst biopsy in conjunction with genetic testing, and the first program to offer vitrification. Our dedication to this field and this community, through services such as Bundle of Joy and March of Dimes, is something that shows how much REACH has really become part of the history of Charlotte."

REACH has a long history rooted in Charlotte and has been a part of the profusion of changes Charlotte has been going through, including the landscape changes around REACH itself. The REACH building at the intersection of Kings and Morehead is a Charlotte staple. REACH has also expanded its footprint with its Lake Norman location at the LangTree exit off interstate 77. REACH will continue to invest back into the community with further offices and locations in the near future.

Dr. Seth E. Katz, Medical Director for REACH, states that he is not surprised by the fact the practice has helped over 20,000 babies come into the world. "The clinical team and staff at REACH strives every day to do what is best for our patients. We have seen a lot of changes as everyone has, especially in 2020, but what hasn't changed is the importance of family and doing what you need to do to make your dream of what your family looks like become a reality."

REACH's fertility experts in Charlotte and Lake Norman provide fertility treatments and services year-round without delays. Fertility treatments offered to patients range from those just beginning their fertility journey, to those that have been trying for years, utilizing the most sophisticated and state-of-the-art techniques and procedures available today.

REACH is a leader in providing fertility services in North Carolina and has been providing individualized compassionate fertility care for over 30 years. REACH's physicians are widely respected for their superior pregnancy success rates – among the highest in the region – and for the finest patient care. Superior skill and combined experience make REACH the premier source for fertility treatment in the region. For additional information, visit www.NorthCarolinaFertility.com or search for "REACH – Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte" on Facebook.

