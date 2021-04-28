SMI 11’103 0.1%  SPI 14’288 -0.1%  Dow 33’844 -0.4%  DAX 15’292 0.3%  Euro 1.1038 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’015 0.1%  Gold 1’773 -0.2%  Bitcoin 50’157 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9134 -0.1%  Öl 67.4 1.1% 
28.04.2021 19:44:00

North Carolina Company, CastleBranch, Implements COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CastleBranch, one of the premier employers in southeastern North Carolina, has announced a vaccine requirement for its 500 team members, helping to protect its community from the threat of COVID-19 while providing support and accommodations to those who can't be vaccinated for medical, religious or philosophical reasons. The policy is being implemented to help protect team members, and the greater Wilmington community, during the pandemic, while still demonstrating compassion for those unable to receive the vaccine.

Real Vaccination ID COVID-19 Vaccine & Waiver Cards, used to help CastleBranch implement a legally compliant vaccine requirement. (PRNewsfoto/CastleBranch)

Implementing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for any company can be complex, demanding compliance with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission's (EEOC) guidance, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Title VII and Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA), and requires a process that allows for vaccine exemptions and reasonable accommodations for those who are unable to receive the vaccine. Employers who fail to comply with these regulations, or to include a process for vaccine waivers, can face substantial legal liability, explained David Parker, former Interim Vice Chancellor and General Counsel for UNC–Chapel Hill and member of the Infectious Disease Council.

"Employers are legally entitled to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and in some sectors public health needs make doing so a critical necessity," Parker said. "But the law also requires accommodation of medical conditions and religious or, in some states, philosophical beliefs that make vaccines unacceptable for some employees."

To implement the vaccination requirement, CastleBranch will rely on its own RealVaccinationID.com cards, which will enable team members to show proof of vaccination status – or communicate a waiver request – both at work and to other members of the community. For employers, including CastleBranch itself, the card acts as an equal-opportunity COVID-19 vaccine credentialing system. The two-card structure adheres to regulatory guidance for exemptions, and helps to prevent discrimination lawsuits that employers enacting vaccine requirements may be vulnerable to.

Available to CastleBranch team members at no cost, the Real Vaccination ID is a discreet, driver's license-sized card that contains the cardholder's name, date of birth, address, photo and vaccination or waiver status. A QR code and unique access code on the back of the card allows the cardholder to present their primary-source vaccination or waiver documents upon request – but only with the cardholder's express permission and consent. All cardholders will retain complete ownership and control over their own personal, private data. Cards can be used to show vaccination status at CastleBranch headquarters, or at any other location or establishment by the individual cardholder.

"We're working to protect our people – to protect our homes, our businesses and our community," said Brett Martin, CEO of CastleBranch. "The new normal under COVID-19 has made that complex, but not impossible. We've found a path through the storm that will keep our people safe, keep their private information in their hands, and keep us moving forward as we reemerge from the pandemic."  

For more information, visit RealVaccinationID.com.

About CastleBranch:
Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is an infectious disease screening and compliance management company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, tens of millions of individuals, and tens of thousands of employers, schools and healthcare facilities nationwide by verifying identity, tracking over 35 million medical documents, and helping individuals transition to and through professional life. CastleBranch has 20+ years of experience, employs over 500 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-carolina-company-castlebranch-implements-covid-19-vaccination-requirement-301279393.html

SOURCE CastleBranch

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:28 Vontobel: Wasser als Renditequelle? Investments werden gefragt - und honoriert
10:14 DAX: in der Range
09:55 SMI erneut schwächer
05:56 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Am Allzeithoch gescheitert / Sonova – Gewinnmitnahmen voraus?
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
27.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf International Business Machines Corp
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie etwas tiefer: Im ersten Quartal weiterhin die Zurückhaltung der Patienten gespürt
ABB-Aktie stärker: Trotz Gewinnwachstum vorsichtig - Fortschritten bei Verkäufen - Börsengang von E-Mobilität?
Tesla verkauft Bitcoins: Musk-Tweet sorgt für Wirbel in Krypto-Community
Chinas milliardenschwere Gold-Importe: Was das für Auswirkungen auf den Goldpreis haben könnte
UBS-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Mehr als erwartet verdient - Veränderungen im Management
Bitcoin-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin-Hype fängt gerade erst an
Tesla-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Tesla schafft Rekordgewinn im ersten Quartal
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Barry Callebaut-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Grossaktionär Jacobs Holding verkauft Anteil von 10 Prozent
Vor US-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien legen letztlich zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit