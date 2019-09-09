North America's Number One Home Inspection Company Teams Up with The Salvation Army to Combine Efforts to Aid Their Shared Communities

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pillar to Post Home Inspectors has formed a new partnership with The Salvation Army to encourage home buyers and sellers to donate unwanted goods to the charitable organization, with the proceeds from the donations going toward The Salvation Army's innovative Real Estate for Rehabilitation program.

As the No. 1 home inspection company in North America, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors has an ongoing commitment "to ensure confident home ownership and enrich the lives of the people and communities we serve," said Stephanie Bowling, the company's director of marketing.

"The program is very simple," Bowling said. "If a home buyer or seller has unwanted goods that they don't want to move, they simply contact The Salvation Army and they will send a truck to pick up the goods."

The Salvation Army's Real Estate for Rehabilitation program will use all of the proceeds from the donation to help fund 139 Adult Rehabilitation Centers across the United States that offer free drug and rehabilitation programs. In 2017, more than 145,000 people were served by the programs, which boast a success rate that is three times higher than traditional rehabilitation programs.

A professional evaluation both inside and outside the home is at the core of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors' service. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors input data and digital photos into a computerized report that is printed and presented on site. All information is provided to clients in a customized binder for easy reference, allowing home

buyers or sellers to make confident, informed decisions. A one-page informational insert highlighting the Pillar To Post Home Inspectors / The Salvation Army program will be included in every report and the alliance will also be featured on the Pillar To Post Home Inspectors website.

"We hope this program will serve as another way to differentiate ourselves as a company that is dedicated to making a difference in the communities we serve," Bowling said.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the brand to which more than three million families have turned to for 25 years to be their trusted advisor when buying or selling a home. Consistently ranked as the top-rated home inspection company on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise500®, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is enjoying its 19th year in a row on that list. In addition, the company has 5-Star status with the VetFran program offered by the International Franchise Association for veterans.

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are nearly 600 franchises located in 49 states and nine Canadian provinces. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 19 years in a row. Long-term plans include adding 500 to 600 new franchisees over the next five years. For further information, please visit http://www.pillartopost.com. To inquire about a franchise go to http://www.pillartopostfranchise.com.

