North American Shale Quarterly News Subscription 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Shale Quarterly" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Unique Service Covering Major Companies and Their Activities in the Top North American Shale, Oil and Gas Plays including:

Valuation Map with well overlays

Production forecast to 2020

Company acreage, reserves and highlights

Play economics including break-even prices on a company basis

Infrastructure coverage of each play

A one-stop-shop, 360-degree view of NA shale plays in a quarterly updated report receivable on-line and/or in print with downloadable data in Excel spreadsheets



Key Benefits



Identify North America's most active plays and their level of maturity

most active plays and their level of maturity Find out what companies are aggressively involved in the shale plays and how their strategies compare to their peers

Receive apple-to-apple comparisons on the data behind each shale play (company acreage, rig counts, resources available, pipeline capacity, processing plants and storage in each play)

Get oil and gas production forecasts on an aggregated basis

Valuation Map



Constructed from isopatch, and vitrinite reflectance maps

Demonstrates the highest value locations to lowest value locations on each play

Company Acreage



Divided by core, non-core and 'other'

Divided into proved, probable, and possible

Updated on a quarterly basis

Production Forecast



Production forecast to 2020 based on forward-looking rig count estimates and decline rates

Top 10 companies review

Infrastructure



Existing capacity and planned pipeline capacity expansions

Active gathering and transmission systems in each play

Gas storage facilities

Including a monthly report on the North American Gas Market to provide context



GDP outlook

Natural gas price forecast to 2020

Supply/demand balances

Storage

Who Should Subscribe to the Service?



E&P Operators (IOCs, NOCs, Independents)

Service Companies

Equipment / Technology Providers

Investors and Capital Providers

Federal / State / Local Governments

Gas Companies and LNG Producers

Utilities

Plays covered:



Barnett

Marcellus

Haynesville and Bossier

Woodford

Fayetteville

Bakken/Three Forks

Eagle Ford

Granite Wash

Niobrara

Horn River

Montney

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqaxo8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-shale-quarterly-news-subscription-2019-300898726.html

SOURCE Research and Markets