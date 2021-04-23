North American Mobile Asset Management Market Report 2020-2025: Asset-Management-as-a-Service to Capture New Markets and Increase Profitability

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Mobile Asset Management Market Continues Steady Growth Across Multiple Use Cases, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the North American mobile asset management (MAM) market



For the purposes of this study, mobile asset management offerings are defined as solutions that use wireless tracking devices and cellular, location, and sensor technologies to remotely locate and monitor moveable assets that are outside of a company's four walls. Rich data analytics can also be included. The typical mobile asset management solution includes a hardware tracking device, sensors, application software, cellular data network service, and a web-based administrative portal.



Key market trends, adoption dynamics, and potential growth opportunities are examined.



Revenue forecasts are provided for three product categories: 1) Field Equipment Tracking solutions, 2) Trailer and Container Tracking solutions, and 3) High-Value Cargo Tracking solutions. The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% over 2019-2025.



The mobile asset management industry continues on a strong growth trajectory in North America, thriving in today's business environment by identifying and pursuing a series of new, profitable use cases. A high percentage of North American companies have moveable assets located outside of their four walls, representing a sizeable investment on the companies' part. The utilization of GPS location tracking (MAM's most basic capability) has been highly effective in protecting these assets from theft. However, customer needs are becoming more complex, expanding from simple location tracking to also include sensor monitoring, rich analytics, and more predictive and proactive planning.



Current MAM solution users will want to remain current on product enhancements and the growing mix of industry participants. High-potential new business prospects should be aware of the increased affordability and benefits of these solutions. All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving customer needs.



Challenges to industry growth in today's mobile asset management market include:



1) Customers anticipating a grueling change management experience, 2) Concerns regarding scalability, 3) Customers' perceived lack of expertise regarding these offerings, 4) Worries regarding the cost of these solutions, 5) Gaps in LTE-M network coverage, especially for users that require national and international reach, and 6) Lack of powerful data analytics capabilities as customer needs become more sophisticated.



Companies interviewed for this study include:

AT&T, CalAmp, Fleet Complete, OnAsset Intelligence, Spireon, and Verizon.

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the current key participants (vendors and channels) in this sector?

What is the current distribution mix?

What is the revenue forecast for the mobile asset management market as a whole and for each of the three product categories investigated - Field Equipment Tracking, Trailer and Container Tracking, and High-Value Cargo Tracking?

What impact is the COVID-19 pandemic expected to have on uptake?

What are three top strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile asset management industry?

What are the four increasingly rich layers of functionality into which mobile asset management solutions are stratifying?

Who are key competitors in each of the three major mobile asset management product categories?

What are three major growth opportunities in this industry?

What are the major growth drivers and growth constraints in today's mobile asset management industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Asset Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Asset Management

Mobile Asset Management Scope of Analysis

Mobile Asset Management Segmentation

Key Competitors for Mobile Asset Management

Key Growth Metrics for Mobile Asset Management

Distribution Channels for Mobile Asset Management

Growth Drivers for Mobile Asset Management

Growth Restraints for Mobile Asset Management

Forecast Assumptions - Mobile Asset Management

Revenue Forecast - Mobile Asset Management

Revenue Forecast by Product - Mobile Asset Management

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management

Competitive Environment - Mobile Asset Management

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking

Key Growth Metrics for Field Equipment Tracking

Revenue Forecast - Field Equipment Tracking

Forecast Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking

Key Growth Metrics for Trailer and Container Tracking

Revenue Forecast - Trailer and Container Tracking

Forecast Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking

Key Growth Metrics for High-Value Cargo Tracking

Revenue Forecast - High-Value Cargo Tracking

Forecast Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Mobile Asset Management

Growth Opportunity 1: OEM Partnerships to Expand Reach, Neutralize Adoption Barriers, and Increase Revenues, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Down-Market to Create a New Revenue Stream, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Asset-Management-as-a-Service to Capture New Markets and Increase Profitability, 2020

7. Next Steps



Companies Mentioned

AT&T

CalAmp

Fleet Complete

OnAsset Intelligence

Spireon

Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bydp6h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-mobile-asset-management-market-report-2020-2025-asset-management-as-a-service-to-capture-new-markets-and-increase-profitability-301275942.html

SOURCE Research and Markets