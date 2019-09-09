North American Engine Management Sensors and Engine Control Unit (ECU) Aftermarket, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This study covers the Class 1–3 advanced engine management components aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value ($ billion) across North America.It discusses unit shipment, revenues, average price, distribution channels, and market shares.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05812929/?utm_source=PRN

The base year for this analysis is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2025. The North American passenger vehicle advanced engine management aftermarket is expected to show a decent growth in terms of unit shipment in the coming years. Increased use of electronics, further complexity of vehicles, emphasis on safety, and increased installation of catalytic converters in vehicles to reduce exhaust emissions will be the main factors in helping the market grow steadily. Increasing age of vehicles in the US facilitates the demand for parts replacement, despite sensors and ECUs having lower replacement rates. Overall unit shipment and revenues will experience an increase due to a heightened focus on this category from the OEMs and independent aftermarket alike. Average unit prices are expected to increase slightly due to the increase in the prices of raw materials and higher demand. Oxygen sensors and coolant temperature sensors are the most important categories due to the higher installed base and higher replacement rates. Oxygen sensors are the most significant sensor category due to the higher average unit price. As a result, suppliers of oxygen sensors control a large share of the overall sensors market discussed in this study. Remanufactured ECUs dominate the ECU market. The emergence of BEVs/PHEVs and new technologies such as ADAS is expected to spur the market for ECUs further. However, BEVs/PHEVs are expected to pose challenges to the sensors aftermarket. Suppliers in the sensors aftermarket are currently focused on increasing SKU counts to expand vehicle coverage to compete in this market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05812929/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-engine-management-sensors-and-engine-control-unit-ecu-aftermarket-forecast-to-2025-300913981.html

SOURCE Reportlinker