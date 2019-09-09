09.09.2019 17:20:00

North American Engine Management Sensors and Engine Control Unit (ECU) Aftermarket, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This study covers the Class 1–3 advanced engine management components aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value ($ billion) across North America.It discusses unit shipment, revenues, average price, distribution channels, and market shares.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05812929/?utm_source=PRN

The base year for this analysis is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2025. The North American passenger vehicle advanced engine management aftermarket is expected to show a decent growth in terms of unit shipment in the coming years. Increased use of electronics, further complexity of vehicles, emphasis on safety, and increased installation of catalytic converters in vehicles to reduce exhaust emissions will be the main factors in helping the market grow steadily. Increasing age of vehicles in the US facilitates the demand for parts replacement, despite sensors and ECUs having lower replacement rates. Overall unit shipment and revenues will experience an increase due to a heightened focus on this category from the OEMs and independent aftermarket alike. Average unit prices are expected to increase slightly due to the increase in the prices of raw materials and higher demand. Oxygen sensors and coolant temperature sensors are the most important categories due to the higher installed base and higher replacement rates. Oxygen sensors are the most significant sensor category due to the higher average unit price. As a result, suppliers of oxygen sensors control a large share of the overall sensors market discussed in this study. Remanufactured ECUs dominate the ECU market. The emergence of BEVs/PHEVs and new technologies such as ADAS is expected to spur the market for ECUs further. However, BEVs/PHEVs are expected to pose challenges to the sensors aftermarket. Suppliers in the sensors aftermarket are currently focused on increasing SKU counts to expand vehicle coverage to compete in this market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05812929/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-engine-management-sensors-and-engine-control-unit-ecu-aftermarket-forecast-to-2025-300913981.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:01
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
15:00
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Gold vor EZB-Sitzung in Wartestellung
11:43
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: SMI - Gelingt der Durchbruch durch die Widerstandszone?
10:43
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:38
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall Step-Down BRCs mit europäischer Barriere
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Wall Street stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Grüne verlieren im Sonntagstrend weiter an Boden - Zeitung
Hedgefonds-Manager erwartet die nächste Finanzkrise
AT&T-Aktie steigt kräftig: Elliott-Hedgefonds macht Druck bei AT&T
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für zwei neue Tecentriq-basierte NSCLC-Behandlungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Wall Street stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag überwiegend freundlich zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich inzwischen wieder etwas höher. Die US-Börsen gehen mit positiven Vorzeichen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog zum Wochenauftakt der Optimismus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB