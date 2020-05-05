North American Bancard Makes Massive Enhancements to Sales Partner Program

TROY, Mich., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Bancard, LLC (NAB), an innovative payment technology company dedicated to helping sales partners and merchants grow their businesses, announces product and program enhancements designed to help agents and merchants navigate these challenging times.

With the latest release of their proprietary payments app, NAB's full lineup of Payanywhere Smart Solutions (the Smart Terminal, Smart Flex, and Smart Point of Sale, with two new solutions coming soon) offer lightning-fast EMV transactions that take just two seconds on average from the time the card is inserted until approval. All while giving business owners the solutions they need today, like those that enable curbside, NFC contactless checkout, and online ordering.

NAB has also upped the ante on their industry leading Peak Bonus program. Now for every Payanywhere Smart Solution merchant they board on Electronic Payment Exchange (EPX), NAB's wholly owned in-house payment processor, NAB sales partners can:

Pocket $500 activation bonuses (up from $400 ).

activation bonuses (up from ). Take advantage of 14x profitability multipliers (increased from 12x).

Leverage a cap that's been doubled from $5,000 to $10,000 .

Then there are the enhancements NAB has made to its innovative Edge program, which combines Flat Rate Pricing and Cash Discount. Now, sales partners can:

Offer merchants enhanced billing options with simplified monthly reporting that eases reconciliation.

Effortlessly upgrade existing merchants to Edge in real time.

Meanwhile, merchants can access shorter, more streamlined statements in Payments Hub, their online merchant portal.

According to Ryan Malloy, senior vice president of Partner Sales at North American Bancard, "Revamping both the Edge and Peak programs is just the beginning of NAB reaffirming our commitment to sales partners and merchants in these unprecedented times." He added, "We will continue to invest in our sales partners and our merchants as we combat COVID-19 together, whether it's with our virtual Transcend Roadshows, or by expanding our product lineups and programs. We want our sales partners and the merchants they serve to know that NAB is with them every step of the way."

For more information about North American Bancard's industry leading products and programs, please contact your Partner Relations Advisor at 866-485-8999, ext. 1100. If you're interested in joining NAB as a sales partner, please visit https://www.gonab.com or call 877-812-8041.

* Requires 3.8461%+ Flat Rate Pricing and a Payanywhere Smart Solution, Salido, or POS Pros' point of sale solution. Must be submitted and approved Friday, May 1st, 2020 through Tuesday, June 30th, 2020. Merchant must activate by Tuesday, June 30th, 2020. $500 per-10 kicker paid Thursday, July 2nd, 2020. $50 per-MID bonus paid weekly. You must be on our standard compensation program to qualify.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, online, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and processing in excess of $45 billion in electronic payments annually, NAB delivers functional, frictionless solutions for our evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-bancard-makes-massive-enhancements-to-sales-partner-program-301053099.html

SOURCE North American Bancard