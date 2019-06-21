North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2019-2024 - Increasing Popularity for Chlorine Alternatives for Cooling Water Treatment Hindering Growth

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 4.9% during the forecast period of 2019 - 2024

The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the stringent regulatory requirements to control produced and wastewater disposal from both municipal & industrial sources, and increasing oil & gas production and growing demand from power industry in the United States. On the flip side, increasing popularity for chlorine alternatives for cooling water treatment serves as one of the stumbling blocks in the growth of the studied market.

The municipal segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to strict regulation leading to increased usage for proper wastewater disposal.

The increasing pressure on water resources leading to awareness of reuse of water and growing acceptance and usage of green chemicals are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

In North America , United States is expected to dominate the demand for water treatment chemicals, owing to stringent regulations related to wastewater disposal.

Key Market Trends



Municipal Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

Municipal is the fastest growing segment mainly due to the government focusing on developing municipal wastewater treatment plants mostly in the urban areas, which will augment the use of water treatment chemicals over the forecast period.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) emphasizes on the improvement of water and sewage services, especially in the municipal wastewater treatment area, and estimated capital investment of about USD 600 billion toward its improvement over the coming two decades.

toward its improvement over the coming two decades. The USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called Clean Water State Revolving Fund', by which it finances the environmental compliances. Such initiatives, in turn, increase the usage of water treatment chemicals.

Thus, the use of water treatment chemicals is increasing, owing to a greater demand for purifying drinking water in the country.

United States to Dominate the Market in the Region

United States dominated the demand for water treatment chemicals in the region during 2018.

dominated the demand for water treatment chemicals in the region during 2018. A resurgence in the manufacturing sector is creating a demand for industrial waste water treatment, given the growing need for water conservation and stringent environmental regulations. This in turn, has increased the need for water treatment operations, thereby driving the market for water treatment chemicals.

The thermoelectric power plants in the United States use about 160 billion gallons of water per day for cooling purposes. There are around 1,740 natural gas-fired power plants, about 511 coal-fired power plants, 99 nuclear power reactors, and 1,098 oil-fired power plants in the United States , which constitute 90% of the power produced in the country. All these plants use wastewater treatment chemicals in huge amounts.

use about 160 billion gallons of water per day for cooling purposes. There are around 1,740 natural gas-fired power plants, about 511 coal-fired power plants, 99 nuclear power reactors, and 1,098 oil-fired power plants in , which constitute 90% of the power produced in the country. All these plants use wastewater treatment chemicals in huge amounts. Moreover, the United States is one of the highest consumers of water in the world. Approximately 80% of the water and wastewater treatment industry is owned and managed publicly in the country.

is one of the highest consumers of water in the world. Approximately 80% of the water and wastewater treatment industry is owned and managed publicly in the country. Hence, all such trends is likely to drive the demand for water treatment chemicals in the country.

Competitive Landscape



The North America water treatment chemicals market is a fragmented market, where numerous players hold insignificant share of the market demand to affect the market dynamics individually.



Some of the noticeable players in the market include Kemira, Ecolab (Nalco), GE Corporation, Kurita, Solvay, and BASF SE, amongst others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements to Control Produced and Wastewater Disposal from both Municipal and Industrial Sources

4.1.2 Increasing Oil and Gas Production and Growing Demand from Power Industry in United States

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Popularity for Chlorine Alternatives for Cooling Water Treatment

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5 Policies and Regulations

4.6 Technological Snapshot



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Biocides and Disinfectants

5.1.2 Coagulants and Flocculants

5.1.3 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

5.1.4 Defoamers and Defoaming Agents

5.1.5 pH Adjusters and Softeners

5.1.6 Other Chemicals

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electric Power Generation

5.2.2 Oil and Gas (Including Petrochemicals)

5.2.3 Chemical Manufacturing

5.2.4 Mining and Mineral Processing

5.2.5 Municipal

5.2.6 Food and Beverage

5.2.7 Pulp and Paper

5.2.8 Others End-user Industries

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.2 Buckman

6.4.3 ChemTreat Inc.

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Ecolab

6.4.6 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

6.4.7 Italmatch Chemicals SpA

6.4.8 Kemira Oyj

6.4.9 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

6.4.10 Nouryon

6.4.11 Platinum Equity LLC (through acquisition of Lonza's water care business)

6.4.12 SNF Holding Company

6.4.13 Solenis (along with BASF water chemicals division)

6.4.14 Solvay

6.4.15 SUEZ

6.4.16 Veolia Water Technologies

6.4.17 yal DSM Company

6.4.18 Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Possible Usage as Treatment for Cancer

7.2 Developing Methods to Produce Customized Nano-Ceramics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlulor





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-water-treatment-chemicals-market-2019-2024---increasing-popularity-for-chlorine-alternatives-for-cooling-water-treatment-hindering-growth-300872250.html

SOURCE Research and Markets