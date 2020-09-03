03.09.2020 11:15:00

North America Retail POS Terminal Market Outlook to 2024: Includes Shipment, Installed Base, and Trends Analyses of POS Devices

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now Updated - COVID-19 Impact Included

Three years after the press was announcing the demise of the Retail POS Terminal market in North America, Point-of-Sale technology is anything but dead. POS shipments have actually grown at significant rates rather than declining. There are some key trends related to Unified Commerce that are making the refresh of traditional POS technology even more important than previous years.

This 64 page study focuses on the Retail POS market in North America for 2019-2024. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses of POS devices. The report is designed for use by POS Hardware and Software Providers, Maintenance Providers, Printer Manufacturers, EFT device vendors, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Point-of-Sale Market.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2019 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2024.

Highlights

Contains a detailed analysis of 13 retail market segments:

  • Food/Supermarkets
  • Drug Stores
  • Superstores/Warehouse Clubs (Costco, Sam's, etc. Includes Wal-Mart and KMart Super Centers)
  • Department Stores (Traditional anchor stores and discount department chains)
  • Category Killers (Home Centers, Electronics, Pet Superstores, Bookstores, Sporting Goods, Furniture, etc.)
  • Specialty Other (mall and strip-mall based Specialty Stores, predominantly apparel, shoes and gifts).
  • Mass Merchandisers (includes Discount Stores)
  • Convenience Stores/Gas Stations
  • Table Service Restaurants (Including hotel bar/restaurant)
  • Quick Service Restaurants/Fast Food
  • Lodging
  • Casino/Cruise
  • Entertainment: Theaters, Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, Parks

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION

  • Introduction/Background and Objectives
  • Retail Segment Definitions Used
  • POS Definitions Used
  • Tier Definitions

2. TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS

3. NORTH AMERICAN POS DETAILS - TOTAL MARKET

  • Description
  • Key Trends
  • Store POS Characteristics
  • POS Opportunity & Forecast
  • Key Vendors

4. RETAIL SEGMENT POS DETAILS

Food/Grocery

  • Description
  • Key Trends
  • Store POS Characteristics
  • POS Opportunity & Forecast
  • Key Vendors

Drug Stores
Superstores/Warehouse Clubs
Department Stores
Category Killers
Specialty Other
Mass Merchandisers
Convenience Stores
Bar/Restaurant
Quick Service/Fast Food
Lodging
Entertainment: Casinos & Cruise Lines
Entertainment: Theme Parks, Theaters, Sports Arenas, etc.

5. SUMMARY TABLES

6. MARKET SIZING

7. FORECASTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xghr6q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-retail-pos-terminal-market-outlook-to-2024-includes-shipment-installed-base-and-trends-analyses-of-pos-devices-301122923.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

