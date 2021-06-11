|
11.06.2021 21:15:00
North America Preventive Vaccines Market: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity 2021-2026
DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Preventive Vaccines Market 2020-2026 by Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Country: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America preventive vaccines market is expected to grow by 10.42% annually in the forecast period and reach $30.02 billion by 2026 owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, new development of the vaccines, and rising need for preventive vaccines especially new COVID-19 vaccines.
Highlighted with 51 tables and 48 figures, this 131-page report "North America Preventive Vaccines Market 2020-2026 by Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Country: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity" is based on a holistic research of the entire North America preventive vaccines market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year.
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America preventive vaccines market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Country.
Based on Vaccine Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.
- Live/Attenuated Vaccines
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Conjugate Vaccines
- Recombinant Vector Vaccines
- Other Vaccines
Based on Disease, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.
- Vaccines for Pneumococcal Disease
- Vaccines for Poliovirus
- Vaccines for Hepatitis
- Vaccines for Influenza
- Vaccines for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)
- Vaccines for Varicella
- Vaccines for Human Papilloma Virus
- Vaccines for COVID-19
- Vaccines for Other Diseases
Based on Administration, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.
- Intramuscular Route
- Subcutaneous Route
- Oral Route
- Intravenous Injection
- Other Administration Routes
Based on Patient, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.
- Pediatric Vaccines
- Pneumococcal
- Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)
- Varicella
- Hepatitis
- Poliovirus
- Haemophilus Influenzae B (HIB)
- Other Diseases
- Adult Vaccines
- Influenza
- Cervical Cancer
- Hepatitis
- Zoster
- Other Diseases
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Vaccine Type, Disease, and Route of Administration over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America preventive vaccines market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of North America Market by Vaccine Type
4 Segmentation of North America Market by Disease
5 Segmentation of North America Market by Administration
6 Segmentation of North America Market by Patient
7 North America Market 2020-2026 by Country
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management
Companies Mentioned:
- AstraZeneca plc
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- China National Biotec Group Company Ltd.
- CSL Ltd.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co.
- Moderna Inc.
- Novavax, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vy6y0c
