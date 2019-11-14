North America Insect Repellent Market to 2025: USA is Expected to Account for $1371.5 Million

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Insect Repellent Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Insect Repellent Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). The USA market dominated the North America Insect Repellent Market by Country in 2018, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2025; thereby, achieving a market value of $1371.5 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period. The Canada market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.8% during (2019 - 2025).

Broadly, the available insect repellent can be segmented in two categories as Synthetic insect repellents and natural insect repellents. Some of the common synthetic insect repellents include Methyl anthranilate and other anthranilate-based insect repellents Benzaldehyde, DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), Dimethyl carbate, Dimethyl phthalate, Ethylhexanediol, Icaridin, Butopyronoxyl, Ethyl butylacetylaminopropionate, Metofluthrin and Permethrin. However, natural insect repellents include Beautyberry leaves, Birch tree bark, Bog Myrtle, Citronella Oil, Neem Oil, Lemongrass, Tea tree oil and Tobacco.

According to CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), lemon eucalyptus is found to have higher efficacy among other natural insect repellents. Studies suggest 40% oil of lemon eucalyptus to be same effectiveness as that of products having DEET (high concentration). Another considerable highly effective natural insect repellent is neem oil. Neem oil is found to be have an effectiveness as high as for 10-12 hours. The list of natural repellent further includes Citronella Oil among other though with efficacy duration of 30 - 60 minutes only.

Due to the rise in occurrences of mosquito borne diseases including, malaria, west nile fever, dengue fever, zika virus and others, the demand for mosquito repellents has experienced a high rise in demand for the insect repellents. This impact is expected to increase further as a result of the increase in virus transmissions and mosquito population which is rising at rapid pace.

Manufacturing companies together with the regional government are making hard efforts in increasing awareness about the prevention of such diseases and to discourage the breeding of the insects through cleanliness, and regarding the usage of repellents. As per a latest report, World Malaria, released in November 2018, 219 million cases of malaria were registered rising from that of 216 milion cases in 2016 with African region having highest share of 92% of the total malaria cases.

Key market participants profiled in the report includes

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Jyothy Laboratories Limited

Godrej Group (Godrej Consumer Products Limited)

Dabur India Ltd.

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

S.C. Johnson and Son, Inc.

Enesis Group

Coghlans Ltd.

Quantum Health, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.3 Key Deployed Strategies

2.3.1 Product innovations

2.3.2 Geographical expansions

2.3.3 Acquisitions

2.3.4 Introducing cost-effective products



Chapter 3. North America Insect Repellent Market by Insect Type

3.1 North America Mosquito Repellent Market by Country

3.2 North America Bugs Repellent Market by Country

3.3 North America Fly Repellent Market by Country

3.4 North America Others Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Insect Repellent Market by Product Type

4.1 North America Vaporizers Market by Country

4.2 North America Spray Market by Country

4.3 North America Cream Market by Country

4.4 North America Other Products Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Insect Repellent Market by Country

5.1 USA Insect Repellent Market

5.1.1 USA Insect Repellent Market by Insect Type

5.1.2 USA Insect Repellent Market by Product Type

5.2 Canada Insect Repellent Market

5.3 Mexico Insect Repellent Market

5.4 Rest of North America Insect Repellent Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Company Overview

6.2 Financial Analysis

6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.5 Recent strategies and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwfvwe





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-insect-repellent-market-to-2025-usa-is-expected-to-account-for-1371-5-million-300958533.html

SOURCE Research and Markets