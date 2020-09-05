05.09.2020 01:30:00

North America Coconut Milk Market Trends and Projections to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Coconut Milk Market By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Coconut Milk Powder Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The increasing adoption of these powdered forms as one of the economical alternatives with a higher shelf-life for regular coconut milk is driving demand. Usually, a canned or tetra pack of liquefied coconut milk after opening has a shelf life of fewer than 10 days, as opposed to powder versions that can last for more than 30 days. These dehydrated products are processed to dryness by evaporating milk, which helps to protect it and has a long shelf life. In addition, coconut milk powder is considered a sustainable product for those who are unable to purchase liquefied coconut milk on a regular basis or prefer to purchase bulk food.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nestle S.A., Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), Danone S.A., McCormick & Company, Inc., GraceKennedy Limited, Bramble Berry, Inc., BareOrganics, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Healthworks (Dignity Health), and Cocomi Bio Organic.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Coconut Milk Market, by Product

1.4.2 North America Coconut Milk Powder Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Coconut Milk Powder Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.4 North America Coconut Milk Powder Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.3 North America Coconut Milk Powder Market by Product

2.2.4 North America Conventional Market by Country

2.2.5 North America Organic Market by Country

Chapter 3. North America Coconut Milk Powder Market by Application

3.1 North America B2B Market by Country

3.2 North America B2C Market by Country

Chapter 4. North America Coconut Milk Powder Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 North America Offline Market by Country

4.2 North America Online Market by Country

Chapter 5. North America Coconut Milk Powder Market by Country

5.1 US Coconut Milk Powder Market

5.2 Canada Coconut Milk Powder Market

5.3 Mexico Coconut Milk Powder Market

5.4 Rest of North America Coconut Milk Powder Market

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Nestle SA

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research& Development Expense

6.1.5 Recent Strategies & Developments

6.1.5.1 Product Launches & Product Expansions

6.1.5.2 Geographical Expansions

6.2 Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)

6.3 Danone SA

6.4 McCormick & Company, Inc.

6.5 GraceKennedy Limited

6.6 Bramble Berry, Inc.

6.7 BareOrganics

6.8 King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.

6.9 Healthworks (Dignity Health)

6.10 Cocomi Bio Organic

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oxsgn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-coconut-milk-market-trends-and-projections-to-2026-301124549.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 23.23
1.22 %
Sika 213.10
0.66 %
The Swatch Grp 199.65
0.18 %
Swisscom 502.60
-0.08 %
CieFinRichemont 61.82
-0.23 %
Zurich Insur Gr 334.70
-1.03 %
Adecco Group 47.34
-1.07 %
CS Group 9.94
-1.34 %
Swiss Re 73.50
-1.34 %
Lonza Grp 539.20
-1.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.09.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
04.09.20
US-Canada FX Gyrates with Commodities, Pandemic
04.09.20
SMI fährt Achterbahn
04.09.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Unverändert seitwärts / EUR/USD – Hält der Trendkanal?
03.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf S&P 500 Index
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält FDA-Notfallzulassung für kombinierten SARS-CoV-2- & Grippe-Test - Aktie leichter
Wall Street beendet den Handel tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Warum eine Warnung Warren Buffetts aus dem Jahre 2000 heute ebenso relevant ist
Wall Street letztlich verlustreich -- SMI und DAX gehen tief im Minus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit tiefroten Vorzeichen
Kudelski-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Kudelski gewinnt Auftrag von Amazon
Apple-Aktie wenig bewegt: Apple verschiebt nach Gegenwind Massnahmen für mehr Privatsphäre
CureVac-Aktie beflügelt: CureVac erhält vom Bundesforschungsministerium bis zu 252 Mio Euro
Credit Suisse muss betrogener Firma 4 Millionen Euro zurückzahlen - CS-Aktie schwächer
Nach Kursplus von rund 400 %: So will Tesla-Konkurrent NIO weiter wachsen
Roche-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Roche legt an Fachkongress Studien-Ergebnisse zu MS und Neuromyelitis vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich verlustreich -- SMI und DAX gehen tief im Minus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit tiefroten Vorzeichen
An den US-Märkten wurden vor dem langen Wochenende Verluste verbucht. Die heimische Börse zeigte sich am Freitag nach häufigen Wechseln ebenfalls schwächer. Der DAX fiel in die Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten vor dem Wochenende die Bären.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB