North America Civil Engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects, 2019 Report

The civil engineering sector consists of businesses primarily engaged in applying physical laws and engineering principles to the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of the built environment. This report is concerned specifically with the market for civil engineering services as they relate to public infrastructure projects.

The three North American nations of the United States, Canada and Mexico are all expected to boost their infrastructure spending in the years ahead. These investments are a major business opportunity, not only for providers of concrete, steel, and other construction materials but also for the civil engineering (CE) firms that plan, design, construct and/or maintain infrastructure projects.



Roads and highways are by far the largest expenditure category. Water and wastewater, bridges, energy, and airport facilities are the second, third, fourth and fifth largest expenditure categories.



The United States accounts for the bulk of total North American public infrastructure spending as shown in the table. However, the table may understate Canadian and Mexican spending because of limited data available for those countries.



Civil engineering services are used at every phase of the infrastructure development process, from preliminary feasibility studies to construction and close-out. The average civil engineering content of a typical infrastructure project varies from sector to sector.

Public infrastructure projects are construction or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of modern society, including:

Bridges

Tunnels

Highways

Roads

Railroads

Airports

Canals

Dams

Dikes

Artificial harbors

Pipelines

Telecommunications

Electric power generation and transmission

Water supply

Wastewater and solid waste management

Other agencies include private concessionaries that construct and/or operate such projects on behalf of or in lieu of the government.



