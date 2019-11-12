|
12.11.2019 21:15:00
North America Civil Engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects, 2019 Report
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Civil Engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects: North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The civil engineering sector consists of businesses primarily engaged in applying physical laws and engineering principles to the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of the built environment. This report is concerned specifically with the market for civil engineering services as they relate to public infrastructure projects.
The three North American nations of the United States, Canada and Mexico are all expected to boost their infrastructure spending in the years ahead. These investments are a major business opportunity, not only for providers of concrete, steel, and other construction materials but also for the civil engineering (CE) firms that plan, design, construct and/or maintain infrastructure projects.
Roads and highways are by far the largest expenditure category. Water and wastewater, bridges, energy, and airport facilities are the second, third, fourth and fifth largest expenditure categories.
The United States accounts for the bulk of total North American public infrastructure spending as shown in the table. However, the table may understate Canadian and Mexican spending because of limited data available for those countries.
Civil engineering services are used at every phase of the infrastructure development process, from preliminary feasibility studies to construction and close-out. The average civil engineering content of a typical infrastructure project varies from sector to sector.
Public infrastructure projects are construction or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of modern society, including:
- Bridges
- Tunnels
- Highways
- Roads
- Railroads
- Airports
- Canals
- Dams
- Dikes
- Artificial harbors
- Pipelines
- Telecommunications
- Electric power generation and transmission
- Water supply
- Wastewater and solid waste management
Other agencies include private concessionaries that construct and/or operate such projects on behalf of or in lieu of the government.
Report Includes
- 68 data tables and 11 additional tables
- An overview of civil engineering services for public works infrastructure projects in North America
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information on public infrastructure projects or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of a modern society, including bridges, tunnels, highways, roads, railroads, airports, canals, dams, artificial harbors, pipelines, telecommunications, water supply, and wastewater and solid waste management
- A look at the current regulatory updates, new developments, mergers and acquisitions, and partnership activities, and patent expiry shaping the North American market landscape
- Identification of the segments that should experience high growth during the time frame covered
- Profiles of major market players within the industry, including Bechtel Group Inc., Hatch Mott MacDonald, Jacobs Engineering Group, Louis Berger Group, and Parsons Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Public Infrastructure
- Civil Engineering
- Infrastructure Conditions
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Recent and Projected Trends in Infrastructure Spending
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Chapter 4 Civil Engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects
- Types of Civil Engineering Services Used in Public Works Infrastructure Projects
- Civil Engineering Sub-disciplines
- Civil Engineering and the Infrastructure Project Development Phases
- Civil Engineering Share of Total Infrastructure Cost
- Cost by Type of Project
- Breakdown of Civil Engineering Costs by Project Phase
Chapter 5 North American Market for Civil Engineering Services
- Summary
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Airport-Related CE Services
- Bridge-Related CE Services
- Communications-Related CE Expenditures
- Dam-Related CE Services
- Energy-Related CE Expenditures
- Inland Waterways-Related CE Services
- Levee and Floodwall-Related CE Services
- Port-Related CE Services
- Railroad-Related CE Services
- Road and Highway-Related CE Services
- Tunnel-Related CE Services
- Water/Wastewater-Related CE Expenditures
Chapter 6 Export Opportunities
- NAFTA and the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement
- Civil Engineering Service Trade among the US, Mexico, and Canada
- United States
- Canada
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Aecom
- Bechtel Group Inc.
- Black & Veatch
- Burns Mcdonnell
- CDM Smith
- Fluor Corp.
- Golder Associates Corp.
- Hatch Mott Mcdonald
- HDR Inc.
- HNTB Corp.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
- Louis Berger Group
- Michael Baker International
- Parsons Corp.
- Parsons Brinckerhoff/Wsp
- Primoris Services Corp.
- Stantec Inc.
- Stv Inc.
- Terracon Consultants Inc.
- Tetra Tech Inc.
- Trc Companies Inc.
List of Tables
Summary Table: North American Infrastructure Market, by Type of Infrastructure, Through 2023
Table 1: Summary of ASCE United States Infrastructure Report Card, 2017
Table 2: Share of Condition of U.S. Roads and Highways, 2015
Table 3: FHWA Pavement Surface Quality Criteria
Table 4: Trends in Track-Related Railroad Incidents/Accidents, 2007-2017
Table 5: Current Condition of U.S. Highway Bridges, 2016
Table 6: Share of Condition of Runways at U.S. Commercial Service Airports, 2000-2016
Table 7: Trends in U.S. Population Dependent on Public Water Supplies, 1960-2010*
Table 8: Typical Service Life of Sewage System Components
Table 9: North American Infrastructure Market, by Country, Through 2023
Table 10: North American Infrastructure Market, by Type of Infrastructure, Through 2023
Table 11: North American Infrastructure Market Shares, by Type of Infrastructure, 2017-2023
Table 12: Annual Capital Costs of U.S. Public Works Infrastructure, Through 2023
Table 13: U.S. Public Works Infrastructure Component Shares of Total Capital Expenditures, 2017-2023
Table 14: U.S. Highway Capital and Maintenance Expenditures, Through 2016
Table 15: Highway Construction and Maintenance Market, Through 2023
Table 16: Total Expenditures on Railway Track New Construction and Rehabilitation, Through 2023
Table 17: Amtrak Expenditures on Track Construction and Rehabilitation, Through 2023
Table 18: Expenditures on Highway Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation, by Level of Government, Through 2023
Table 19: Major Bridge Projects Planned by Amtrak, 2017-2028
Table 20: Typical Tunnel Project Costs
Table 21: Rail Tunnel Construction, Improvement, and Rehabilitation Costs, Through 2023
Table 22: Highway Construction, Improvement, and Rehabilitation Costs, Through 2023
Table 23: Airport Terminal and Runway Construction and Rehabilitation Market, Through 2023
Table 24: Total Public Spending on Dam Safety, Rehabilitation, and Construction, Through 2023
Table 25: Public Spending on Energy Infrastructure Construction and Rehabilitation, Through 2023
Table 26: Public Spending on Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Rehabilitation and Construction, Through 2023
Table 27: Annual Capital Costs of Canadian Public Works Infrastructure Market, Through 2023
Table 28: Canadian Expenditures on Railway Infrastructure Construction and Rehabilitation, Through 2023
Table 29: Major Canadian Public Sector Hydroelectric Dam Projects Underway between 2015 and 2024
Table 30: Canadian Government-Owned Hydroelectric Station Construction Costs, Through 2023
Table 31: Canadian Government-Owned Hydroelectric Station Construction Costs, Through 2023
Table 32: Investments in All Types of Covered Infrastructure, by Mexican National, State and Local Governments, Through 2023
Table 33: Mexican Infrastructure Market, by Type of Infrastructure, Through 2023
Table 34: Typical Civil Engineering Costs of Different Types of Infrastructure Project
Table 35: Comparison of Washington State A/E Cost Categories with Infrastructure Project Phases
Table 36: Preliminary Feasibility Phase Tasks
Table 37: Detailed Studies and Project Structuring Phase Tasks
Table 38: Contracting and Procurement Phase Tasks
Table 39: Contracting and Procurement Phase Tasks
Table 40: North American Market for Civil Engineering Services for Public works Infrastructure Projects, by Country, Through 2023
Table 41: North American Market for Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, Through 2023
Table 42: North American Market Shares of Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, 2017-2023
Table 43: North American Market for Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 44: U.S. Market for Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, Through 2023
Table 45: U.S. Market Shares of Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, 2017-2023
Table 46: U.S. Market for Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 47: Canadian Market for Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, Through 2023
Table 48: Canadian Market Shares of Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, 2017-2023
Table 49: Canadian Market for Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 50: Mexican Market for Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, Through 2023
Table 51: Mexican Market Shares of Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, 2017-2023
Table 52: Mexican Market for Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 53: North American Market for Airport-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 54: North American Market for Airport-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 55: North American (US) Market for Bridge-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 56: North American Market for Bridge-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 57: North American (Mexican) Market for Communications-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 58: North American (Mexican) Market for Communications-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 59: North American Market for Dam-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 60: North American Market for Airport-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 61: North American Market for Energy Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 62: North American Market for Energy-Infrastructure Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 63: North American (US) Market for Inland Waterways-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 64: North American Market for Inland Waterways-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 65: North American (US) Market for Levees and Floodwalls-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 66: North American (U.S.) Market for Levees and Floodwalls-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 67: North American Market for Port-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 68: North American Market for Port-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 69: North American Market for Railway-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 70: North American Market for Railway-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 71: North American Market for Road and Highway-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 72: North American Market for Road and Highway-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 73: North American (US) Market for Tunnel-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 74: North American Market for Tunnel-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 75: North American Market for Water and Wastewater-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, Through 2023
Table 76: North American Market for Water and Wastewater-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, Through 2023
Table 77: U.S. Market for Architecture and Engineering Services, 2015
Table 78: Canadian Architecture, Construction, and Engineering Market, Through 2017
List of Figures
Summary Figure: North American Infrastructure Market, by Type of Infrastructure, 2017-2023
Figure 1: Share of Condition of U.S. Roads and Highways, 2015
Figure 2: Trends in Track Related Railroad Incidents/Accidents, 2007-2017
Figure 3: Share of Condition of U.S. Highway Bridges, 2016
Figure 4: Share of Condition of Runways at U.S. Commercial Service Airports, 2000-2016
Figure 5: Number of Domestic U.S. Passenger Emplanements, 2017-2023
Figure 6: Percentage of US Water Pipe Network, by Condition
Figure 7: Share of Main Causes of Sanitary Sewer Outflows
Figure 8: North American Infrastructure Market Shares, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 9: North American Infrastructure Market, by Type of Infrastructure, 2017-2023
Figure 10: Highway Construction and Maintenance Market, 2017-2023
Figure 11: Commuter, Heavy, and Light Rail Capital Expenditures, 2011-2015
Figure 12: Projected Expenditures on New Public Transit Rail Tracks, 2017-2023
Figure 13: Total Expenditures on Railway Bridge Construction, Replacement and Repair, 2017-2023
Figure 14: Projected Amtrak Spending on Bridge Replacement, 2017-2023
Figure 15: Projected State and Local Transit Bridge Expenditures, 2017-2023
Figure 16: Airport Terminal and Runway Construction and Rehabilitation Market, 2017-2023
Figure 17: Total Army Corps of Engineers Spending on Inland Waterway Rehabilitation and Construction, 2017-2023
Figure 18: Public Spending on Levee Rehabilitation and Construction, 2017-2023
Figure 19: Trends in U.S. Sewage Infrastructure Investments, 2017-2023
Figure 20: Shares of Canadian Public Works Infrastructure Components of Total Expenditures, 2017-2023
Figure 21: Canadian Investments in Public Ports and Inland Waterways Infrastructure, 2017-2023
Figure 22: Mexican Market of Public Infrastructure, 2017-2023
Figure 23: Mexican Infrastructure Market Shares, by Type of Infrastructure, 2017
Figure 24: Infrastructure Project Development Process
Figure 25: Typical Civil Engineering Costs of Different Types of Infrastructure Project
Figure 26: North American Market of Civil Engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects, 2017-2023
Figure 27: North American Market of Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, 2017-2023
Figure 28: North American Market of Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 29: U.S. Market of Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, 2017-2023
Figure 30: Canadian Market of Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, 2017-2023
Figure 31: Mexican Market of Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Project, 2017-2023
Figure 32: North American Market of Airport Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 33: North American Market of Airport-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 34: North American (US) Market of Bridge-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 35: North American (US) Market of Bridge-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 36: North American (Mexican) Market of Communications Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 37: North American (Mexican) Market of Communications-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 38: North American Market of Dam Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 39: North American Market of Dam-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 40: North American Market of Energy Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 41: North American Market of Energy Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 42: North American (US) Market of Inland Waterways-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 43: North American (US) Market of Inland Waterways-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 44: North American (US) Market of Levees and Floodwalls-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 45: North American (U.S.) Market of Levees and Floodwalls-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 46: North American Market of Port Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 47: North American Market of Port-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 48: North American Market of Railway Infrastructure-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 49: North American Market of Railway-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 50: North American Market of Road and Highway-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 51: North American Market of Road and Highway-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 52: North American (US) Market of Tunnel-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 53: North American (US) Market of Tunnel-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 54: North American Market of Water and Wastewater-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Country, 2017-2023
Figure 55: North American Market of Water and Wastewater-Related Civil Engineering Services, by Type of Service, 2017-2023
Figure 56: U.S. Market of Architecture and Engineering Services, 2015
