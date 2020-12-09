North America Cancer Vaccines Market Report 2020-2027 Featuring Leading Players - AstraZeneca, GSK, Aduro Biotech, Pfizer, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Moderna, OncBioMune, MaxiVAX, Nouscom

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cancer Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology; Type; Indication; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer Vaccines Market for Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines Segment to Grow at Fastest CAGR during Forecast Period

The market is expected to reach US$6,626.6 million in 2027 from US$1,875.7 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on technology, the Cancer Vaccines market is segmented into in dendritic cells cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen cancer vaccines, whole cell cancer vaccines, viral vector cancer vaccines. The in recombinant cancer vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, recombinant cancer vaccines is estimated grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The North America Cancer Vaccines market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as growing prevalence of cancer, and rising government initiatives to prevent it. However, the challenges in cancer vaccines industry like expensive cost restrains the growth of the market.

AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Aduro Biotech Inc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Moderna, Inc., OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc., MaxiVAX, Nouscom are among the leading companies operating in the Cancer Vaccines Market.

