North America and Asia-Pacific Gasket and Seal Market by Type, and End-Use Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

North America and Asia-Pacific Gasket and Seal Market by Type (Gasket and Seal), and End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transport, Industrial & Manufacturing, Oil & gas, Power & Energy, Chemicals, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025







A gasket is used to seal two components or flanges that have a flat surface. They are also used to prevent leakage from or into the joined objects while under compression and can be utilized for sound and noise reduction, sealing, packaging, anti-vibration, hygiene, and supporting and mounting. They are found in cars, boats, pumps, trains, planes, and electrical equipment, and are used in food processing, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical, water, and oil & gas industries. Seals are usually molded or machined products that are often flat and round shaped such as an O-ring. They are described as dynamic seals, when used between engine parts, pumps, and shafts that rotate. They are required to avoid leakage within a molded or machined product.

Gaskets and seals have the property to withstand high compressive loads. Certain tests are done to check the strength of the gaskets and seals. Silicone and rubber are one of the most preferred materials used for manufacturing gaskets and seals. This is attributed to their superior characteristics including high reliability, better strength, high flexibility, and resistance to high heat and pressure. Significant increase in motor vehicle production, machinery output, and rise in electrical and electronic equipment production boost the demand for gaskets and seals. Furthermore, surge in demand for more expensive sealing products that are made from advanced materials increase the market value significantly. Moreover, need of superior sealing majorly in the oil & gas, food & beverage, and chemical industries is expected to create huge growth opportunities in the near future.

The North America and Asia-Pacific gasket and seal market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into gasket, and seal. By end-use industry, it is categorized into automotive & transport, industrial & manufacturing, oil & gas, power & energy, chemicals, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America and Asia-Pacific.



Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Arezda, EagleBurgmann Germany GmbH & Company KG, Flexitallic, Flowserve Corporation, Garlock, James Walker Group Ltd., John Crane, KLINGER Group, NICHIAS Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Tri Graha Sealisindo, and Valqua Ltd.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the North America and Asia-Pacific gasket and seal market from 2018 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

- Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value, are provided.

- Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Gasket

- Silicone Gaskets

- Rubber Gaskets

- Non-asbestos Gasket

- Spiral-wound Gaskets

- Serrated Gaskets

- Corrugated Gaskets

- Metal Reinforced Gaskets

- Jacketed Gaskets

- Metallic Ring joint Gaskets

o Seal

- O-ring Seals

- Lip Seals

- Rotary Seals

- Mechanical Seals

- Others

• By End-Use Industry

o Automotive & Transport

o Industrial & Manufacturing

o Oil & Gas

o Power & Energy

o Chemicals

o Others

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Rest of North America

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Indonesia

- Malaysia

- Thailand

- Australia

- South Korea

- Vietnam

- Philippines

- Rest of APAC



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Arezda

• EagleBurgmann Germany GmbH & Company KG

• Flexitallic

• Flowserve Corporation

• Garlock

• James Walker Group Ltd.

• John Crane

• KLINGER Group

• NICHIAS Corporation

• Smiths Group plc

• Tri Graha Sealisindo,

• Valqua Ltd.



