North America AI in Diagnostics Industry, Forecast to 2026 by Diagnosis Type, Component and Country

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market By Diagnosis Type (Radiology, Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Chest & Lungs, Pathology and Other Diagnosis Types), By Component (Services, Software and Hardware), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market is expected to witness market growth of 26.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

AI provides a huge amount of potential for diagnosing neurological conditions. Degenerative neurological disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be devastating to the patient. There is currently no treatment for ALS and there are other related medical disorders where correct diagnosis takes time, contributing to higher medical costs. Using the AI tool, ALS and primary lateral sclerosis (PLS) can be easily demarcated and this can help the physician determine the treatment pathway in a much more effective manner. These devices are not currently available.

Machine learning is now used in healthcare to work with vast volumes of data, where the time traditionally expended on porting charts and spreadsheets is now being used to look for clever ways to simplify data processing. It is used to streamline operating practices in hospitals, map and treat infectious disorders, and personalize medical treatments. Machine learning comprises a number of techniques, such as machine learning, supervised learning, unsupervised learning, and advanced learning. Imaging, diagnostics, and product discovery are among the technologies that utilize deep learning.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Aidoc Medical Ltd., AliveCor, Inc., Imagen Technologies, Inc., VUNO, Inc., IDx Technologies, Inc., NovaSignal Corporation, Riverain Technologies, LLC, and Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market, by Diagnosis Type

1.4.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market, by Component

1.4.3 North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.1.3 Approvals

3.2 Top Winning Strategies

3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2017, Nov - 2020, Jun) Leading Players

Chapter 4. North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market by Diagnosis Type

4.1 North America Radiology Market by Country

4.2 North America Oncology Market by Country

4.3 North America Neurology Market by Country

4.4 North America Cardiology Market by Country

4.5 North America Chest & Lungs Market by Country

4.6 North America Pathology Market by Country

4.7 North America Other Diagnosis Types Market by Country

Chapter 5. North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market by Component

5.1 North America Services Market by Country

5.2 North America Software Market by Country

5.3 North America Hardware Market by Country

Chapter 6. North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market by Country

6.1 USA Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market

6.2 Canada Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market

6.3 Mexico Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market

6.4 Rest of North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

7.2 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

7.3 Aidoc Medical Ltd.

7.4 AliveCor, Inc.

7.5 Imagen Technologies, Inc.

7.6 VUNO, Inc.

7.7 IDx Technologies, Inc.

7.8 NovaSignal Corporation

7.9 Riverain Technologies, LLC

7.10 Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

