Nortem BioGroup to increase production of organic probiotics aimed to improve gut health and slow age-related physical deterioration
Paris, 20 October - Euronext-listed Nortem BioGroup (EPA:MLBIO) (MLBIO.PA), a leader in the European food biotechnology industry, has drafted plans to increasing its production of organic probiotics designed to combat intestinal disorders and treat age-related skin conditions, due to growing consumer demand.
The company, already commercializing over 200 products, plants to unroll new probiotic lines in the incoming months under the brand name NaturalPharma Laboratories, and all of them produced in the company's laboratories in southern Spain.
The R&D department is responsible for designing effective products that, in addition to improving digestive health, combat oxidative stress, prevent the signs of ageing and revitalise damaged skin.
None of his probiotics contain gluten, lactose, dairy proteins or GMOs, and they are suitable for both vegans and diabetics.
José Luis Vázquez, Executive President of Nortem, said: "This range of organic probiotics is a game changer for gut and skin health, as it includes specialised probiotic strains along with vitamin B6, vitamin C and zinc".
"It reflects our commitment to harness cutting-edge science and rigorous R&D to introduce transformative health products," Vazquez added.
Nortem's probiotics are developed using the proprietary Smart Selection BioTech technique, which allows specific strains to be selected to meet specific needs, favouring synergistic and complementary effects between species and thus avoiding microbial competition.
Nortem BioGroup is listed on Euronext Paris with a valuation of 12.9 million euros. The company floated 2,578,500 shares at EUR 5.00 per share on September 27th.
With sales spanning seven European nations, Nortem sells its product catalogue online to more than half a million consumers. It recorded revenues of seven million million in 2022, mainly from sales on Amazon, the Euronext listing positions the company for new avenues of financing for further growth and consolidation in food bio-innovation.
Specialising in the development of functional supplements and products that promote human well-being, Nortem operates as a holding company and currently controls five different brands of organic products and materials: Nortembio, NaturalPharma Laboratories, Luxury & Grace, Ecodescalk and LG Health iSystems.
Its headquarters are located in El Puerto de Santa Maria (Cadiz, Spain), the company allocates a significant 30% of its revenues to Research and Development activities.
Seventy percent of its products are certified organic and meet the highest quality and food safety standards, as well as CAAE and Euroleaf certifications, among others.
SAFE HARBOR
This press release contains statements regarding the future of Nortem Biogroup and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.
