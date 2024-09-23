|
23.09.2024 19:05:34
Nortem BioGroup releases its annual results for the 2023 financial year
Nortem BioGroup (EPA:MLBIO) (MLBIO.PA), a Euronext-listed company and a leader in the European food biotechnology sector, has released its annual results for the 2023 financial year.
Interested investors can download them at https://investors.nortembiogroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Financial-Report-2023.pdf.
SAFE HARBOR
This press release contains statements regarding the future of Nortem Biogroup and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.
