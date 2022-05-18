Norrlandsfonden supports Copperstone Resources with funds

Kiruna May 18, 2022

Norrlandsfonden will invest further MSEK 5.5 in a convertible debenture in Copperstone Resources AB ("Copperstone” or "the Company”). In accordance with the existing loan agreement in connection with fund raisings, Norrlandsfonden has the right, but not obligation, to invest in Copperstone.



The credit facilities are agreed at Stibor 90 + 5 percent annually, with quarterly interest payments. Norrlandsfonden is entitled to convert parts of the, or the entire, amount until April 30, 2027. The conversion prices shall be 1.54 SEK/share, corresponding to a 40 percent premium from the volume weighted average of the recent directed equity issues at approximately 1.1 SEK per share.

At full conversion of the debenture, Norrlandsfonden would receive 3,571,428 shares of Copperstone, corresponding to a dilution of 0.3%.

"We are very pleased and proud that Norrlandsfonden once again has decided to support Copperstone. The increased working capital comes in very handy now that also the infrastructure investment phase is approaching”, comments Copperstone CEO Anna Tyni.

For further information, please contact Anna Tyni (CEO) anna.tyni@copperstone.se, info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se.

