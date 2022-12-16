SMI 10'788 -0.9%  SPI 13'781 -0.9%  Dow 32'990 -0.6%  DAX 13'880 -0.8%  Euro 0.9894 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'795 -1.1%  Gold 1'784 0.4%  Bitcoin 15'846 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9314 0.4%  Öl 78.6 -3.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Twitter schliesst mehrere US-Journalisten von Twitter aus - Heftige Kritik an Musk geäussert
Bad Investments: Diese Aktien erwiesen sich für Warren Buffett 2022 als Fehlgriff
TX Group-Aktie schwächer: Challandes bald nicht mehr in der "20 Minuten"-Geschäftsleitung - Tamedia übernimmt Berner Oberland Medien
Roche-Aktie steigt minimal: Roche erhält positive Empfehlung der EMA für breiteren Einsatz von Blutermittel
TotalEnergies-Aktie sinkt: TotalEergies und Aramco investieren Milliarden in Gemeinschaftsunternehmen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

MMC Aktie [Valor: 29777450 / ISIN: US55315J1025]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.12.2022 15:08:56

NORNICKEL APPROVES BUDGET FOR 2023

MMC
20.90 EUR 27.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
NORNICKEL APPROVES BUDGET FOR 2023

16-Dec-2022 / 17:08 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)
 

NORNICKEL APPROVES BUDGET FOR 2023

Moscow, December 16, 2022 - the Board of Directors of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has unanimously approved the budget for 2023.

The budget is expected to provide the necessary funding for the Company's long-term growth strategy, its key strategic and sustainable development projects, as well as maintain financial stability amid existing geopolitical risks and new challenges. At the same time, the Company will continue to honour its social commitments and fund initiatives to improve the reliability of its fixed assets and reduce environmental impact.

Under the 2023 investment programme, the key projects will be supported, including Sulphur Programme 2.0, mining projects, projects to maintain the infrastructure of fuel and energy assets in the Norilsk Industrial District, replace equipment and carry out capitalised repairs, as well as social projects. Next year, the Company will pass the peak of the investment cycle. Thus, CAPEX is expected to rise 10% year-on-year to USD 4.7 bn.

To respond to new challenges mostly arising out of voluntary refusal of our foreign partners to cooperate with the Company, Nornickel has developed and is now implementing a set of measures to support its operations and achieve production and investment targets. The key initiatives include adjusting the sales strategy, substituting foreign equipment and technology suppliers, building new logistics chains, entering new markets and finding new financing instruments.

Sergey Malyshev, the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on Nornickel's approved budget for 2023: The management team welcomes the Boards support in such an important decision as the approval of the budget for 2023, which is sure to be a challenging year. The budget reflects current external challenges and is set to deliver strong performance in the turbulent environment.

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. 

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MNOD
LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47
Sequence No.: 209413
EQS News ID: 1515667

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1515667&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu MMC (Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten