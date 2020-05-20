NORMA Group welcomes new President for the global WATER division

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, has appointed Samir Shah as global Divisional President WATER. With this new role, NORMA Group strategically develops its global water management business further.

Samir Shah joined NORMA Group on April 27, 2020, and is based in Woodland Hills, CA, U.S., at the headquarter of NDS, a member of NORMA Group. He reports directly to the CEO of NORMA Group, Dr. Michael Schneider. With this new role, NORMA Group is advancing the strategic development of its global water management business. This includes leading the global water management strategy, acquisitions, financial and product group performance, product and process development, product management, project management, and engineering. Samir will drive the global business and product strategy for water management across the regions Americas, APAC and EMEA; he will liaise very closely with the Regional Presidents to achieve the ambitious growth targets.

Reporting to Samir will be Mike Gummeson, President NDS, Trey Vann, Director Product Development Engineering, and Mark Burnett, Director of Manufacturing Engineering. Samir will also have dotted-line responsibility for NORMA Group's water management businesses in the APAC region.

Samir has 16 years of experience in various P&L roles in Sales, Marketing and Business Development with Rain Bird Corporation, U.S. Prior to joining NORMA Group, he was leading two divisions for J&J Electronics (Halco LED lighting technology), U.S. Samir holds two degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Technological University, VA, and Gujarat University, India.

NORMA Group is an international market leader in engineered and standardized joining technology and fluid handling systems. With around 8,500 employees, NORMA Group supplies customers in over 100 countries with more than 40,000 product solutions. NORMA Group supports its customers and business partners in responding to global challenges such as climate change and the increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group's products help reduce emissions harmful to the climate and use water more efficiently. Its innovative joining solutions are used in water supply, irrigation and drainage systems, vehicles with conventional and alternative drive systems, ships and aircraft, as well as buildings. NORMA Group generated sales of around EUR 1.1 billion in 2019. The company has a global network of 29 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, North, Central and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its headquarters are located in Maintal near Frankfurt/Main. NORMA Group SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market (Prime Standard) and is a member of the SDAX.

