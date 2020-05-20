20.05.2020 23:40:00

NORMA Group welcomes new President for the global WATER division

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, has appointed Samir Shah as global Divisional President WATER. With this new role, NORMA Group strategically develops its global water management business further.

Samir Shah joined NORMA Group on April 27, 2020, and is based in Woodland Hills, CA, U.S., at the headquarter of NDS, a member of NORMA Group. He reports directly to the CEO of NORMA Group, Dr. Michael Schneider. With this new role, NORMA Group is advancing the strategic development of its global water management business. This includes leading the global water management strategy, acquisitions, financial and product group performance, product and process development, product management, project management, and engineering. Samir will drive the global business and product strategy for water management across the regions Americas, APAC and EMEA; he will liaise very closely with the Regional Presidents to achieve the ambitious growth targets.

Reporting to Samir will be Mike Gummeson, President NDS, Trey Vann, Director Product Development Engineering, and Mark Burnett, Director of Manufacturing Engineering. Samir will also have dotted-line responsibility for NORMA Group's water management businesses in the APAC region.

Samir has 16 years of experience in various P&L roles in Sales, Marketing and Business Development with Rain Bird Corporation, U.S. Prior to joining NORMA Group, he was leading two divisions for J&J Electronics (Halco LED lighting technology), U.S. Samir holds two degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Technological University, VA, and Gujarat University, India.

Additional information on the company is available at www.normagroup.com. Press photos are available from our platform on www.normagroup.com/images.

About NORMA Group
NORMA Group is an international market leader in engineered and standardized joining technology and fluid handling systems. With around 8,500 employees, NORMA Group supplies customers in over 100 countries with more than 40,000 product solutions. NORMA Group supports its customers and business partners in responding to global challenges such as climate change and the increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group's products help reduce emissions harmful to the climate and use water more efficiently. Its innovative joining solutions are used in water supply, irrigation and drainage systems, vehicles with conventional and alternative drive systems, ships and aircraft, as well as buildings. NORMA Group generated sales of around EUR 1.1 billion in 2019. The company has a global network of 29 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, North, Central and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its headquarters are located in Maintal near Frankfurt/Main. NORMA Group SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market (Prime Standard) and is a member of the SDAX.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norma-group-welcomes-new-president-for-the-global-water-division-301063154.html

SOURCE NDS, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 480.00
2.65 %
Alcon 59.98
2.22 %
Sika 175.85
2.21 %
Givaudan 3’478.00
2.08 %
Geberit 463.30
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 37.46
0.00 %
Roche Hldg G 347.60
-0.19 %
CieFinRichemont 54.42
-0.44 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.49 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.00
-1.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:15
Warum Large Caps besser abgeschnitten haben als Smallcaps – CME Group
14:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:13
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
10:11
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
08:23
SMI bleibt in der Spur
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis erhält EU-Zulassung für Gentherapie Zolgensma zur SMA-Behandlung - Aktie leicht im Plus
Depot für die Krise: Welche Titel sollten rein, welche Aktien raus?
Späte Verluste schicken US-Börsen ins Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Aufschlägen
Darum erwägt Buffett-Anhänger David Merkel, alle Berkshire Hathaway-Aktien zu veräussern
Zur Rose-Aktie auf Allzeithoch nach euphorischer Analysten-Studie
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA
TUI-Aktie stabil: TUI erwägt Trennung von Verlustbringern
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Julius Bär profitiert von deutlicher Zunahme der Kundenaktivitäten - Aktie zündet Kursrakete
US-Notenbankchef Powell bekräftigt Einsatzbereitschaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt konnte am Mittwoch leicht, der deutsche Leitindex deutlich zulegen. Auch die Wall Street präsentierte sich deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte jedoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB