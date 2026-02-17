Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie nicht auf der Liste: Morgan Stanley setzt auf neun andere KI-Favoriten
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Vormittag
Phoenix Mecano-Aktie in Rot: 2025 weniger Umsatz und deutlich weniger Gewinn
Basilea-Aktie tiefer: 2025 weiter auf Wachstumskurs
ALSO-Aktie bricht dennoch zweistellig ein: Deutlich höheres EBITDA und mehr Dividende
eToro entdecken

NORMA Group Aktie 12777608 / DE000A1H8BV3

17.02.2026 09:44:09

NORMA Group Adj. EBIT, Sales Down In Q4, FY25; Stock Down

NORMA Group
14.12 CHF -2.12%
(RTTNews) - NORMA Group SE (NOEJF, NOEJ.DE), a German manufacturer of machine joining components, Tuesday announced preliminary results, reporting lower adjusted EBIT and sales in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025.

On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were losing around 2.4 percent, trading at 15.52 euros.

In the fourth quarter , the company's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was 0.4 million euros, lower than last year's 3.6 million euros. The adjusted EBIT margin was 0.2 percent, compared to 1.8 percent a year ago.

NORMA's Group sales in the period totaled 189.9 million euros, a decrease of 7.3 percent from previous year's 204.9 million euros, including negative currency effects of 4.0 percent. The company noted that weaker customer demand weighed on sales volumes in both business units.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted EBIT was 6.3 million euros, down from 33.0 million euros last year, mainly reflecting high personnel costs and special costs for logistics.

The adjusted EBIT margin was 0.8 percent, cmpared to 3.7 percent last year, but was at the upper end of the forecast corridor of around 0 percent to around 1 percent.

Annual Group sales declined to 821.7 million euros from previous year's 881.8 million euros, partly due to negative currency effects.

General market weakness in key customer industries such as truck production and the construction industry weighed on demand, the firm said.

The company added that it has completed the divestment process for the Water Management business unit.

CEO Birgit Seeger stated, "With the successful divestment of our water business, we have now laid the foundation for NewNORMA. In a persistently difficult market environment, we managed to close out financial year 2025 in line with our forecast, and the measures taken to enhance efficiency are delivering first results."

NORMA Group plans to present full fiscal 2025 results along with the forecast for the current financial year on March 31.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

mehr Nachrichten

10.11.25 NORMA Group Buy Warburg Research
05.11.25 NORMA Group Kaufen DZ BANK
05.11.25 NORMA Group Add Baader Bank
05.11.25 NORMA Group Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.11.25 NORMA Group Add Baader Bank
mehr Analysen
