17.02.2026 09:44:09
NORMA Group Adj. EBIT, Sales Down In Q4, FY25; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - NORMA Group SE (NOEJF, NOEJ.DE), a German manufacturer of machine joining components, Tuesday announced preliminary results, reporting lower adjusted EBIT and sales in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025.
On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were losing around 2.4 percent, trading at 15.52 euros.
In the fourth quarter , the company's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was 0.4 million euros, lower than last year's 3.6 million euros. The adjusted EBIT margin was 0.2 percent, compared to 1.8 percent a year ago.
NORMA's Group sales in the period totaled 189.9 million euros, a decrease of 7.3 percent from previous year's 204.9 million euros, including negative currency effects of 4.0 percent. The company noted that weaker customer demand weighed on sales volumes in both business units.
In fiscal 2025, adjusted EBIT was 6.3 million euros, down from 33.0 million euros last year, mainly reflecting high personnel costs and special costs for logistics.
The adjusted EBIT margin was 0.8 percent, cmpared to 3.7 percent last year, but was at the upper end of the forecast corridor of around 0 percent to around 1 percent.
Annual Group sales declined to 821.7 million euros from previous year's 881.8 million euros, partly due to negative currency effects.
General market weakness in key customer industries such as truck production and the construction industry weighed on demand, the firm said.
The company added that it has completed the divestment process for the Water Management business unit.
CEO Birgit Seeger stated, "With the successful divestment of our water business, we have now laid the foundation for NewNORMA. In a persistently difficult market environment, we managed to close out financial year 2025 in line with our forecast, and the measures taken to enhance efficiency are delivering first results."
NORMA Group plans to present full fiscal 2025 results along with the forecast for the current financial year on March 31.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Analysen zu NORMA Group SE
