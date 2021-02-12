STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer's Norwegian reseller StrongPoint AS has today signed a new agreement with NorgesGruppen, the largest grocery retailer in Norway, to supply and install Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) from Pricer to 350 of its stores.

The value of the order is approximately SEK 110 million excluding the cost of installation and future technical support. The ESLs will be ordered, delivered and installed to NorgesGruppen's stores between Q1, 2021 and Q4, 2023.

"The renewed trust from NorgesGruppen is proof of the value that our robust and highly scalable system adds when it comes to in-store digitalization. Together with StrongPoint, we look forward to supporting NorgesGruppen in optimizing the store operations and improving the customer experience", says Helena Holmgren, President and CEO at Pricer.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Holmgren, President and CEO, +46 (0)702 870 068

Cecilia Vinell, Communications manager, +46 (0)768 632 401

info@pricer.com

This information is information that Pricer AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 CET on February 12, 2021.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a global leader in providing in-store digital shelf-edge solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. The increasingly feature-rich Pricer platform is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/pricer/r/norgesgruppen-equips-an-additional-350-stores-with-pricer-s-system,c3285833

The following files are available for download: