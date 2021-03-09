SMI 10’858 0.3%  SPI 13’630 0.4%  Dow 31’931 0.4%  DAX 14’438 0.4%  Euro 1.1047 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’786 0.6%  Gold 1’718 2.0%  Bitcoin 50’586 3.4%  Dollar 0.9281 -0.9%  Öl 67.4 -1.0% 

09.03.2021 21:30:00

Norfolk Southern to present at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

NORFOLK, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw will make a presentation at:

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference 
Tuesday, March 16, 1:10 p.m. EDT
Virtual Conference
Webcast URL: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/industrials21/sessions/36939-norfolk-southern-corp/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

