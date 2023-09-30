Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Norfolk Southern Aktie [Valor: 957370 / ISIN: US6558441084]
01.10.2023 00:30:00

Norfolk Southern system outage

Norfolk Southern
ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) provided an update Saturday on a technology outage that impacted rail operations overnight:

Late Friday evening, Norfolk Southern's data center experienced an outage that impacted rail operations. This included our dispatching system, train movements, and functionality of our terminal operating system. Operations were halted until the issue was safely and successfully resolved at 1:30 a.m. ET on September 30. All systems are now fully functional, and trains are running. Our Marketing team is collaborating closely with customers to keep them informed. We expect the impact to our operations to last at least a couple of weeks as we work to mitigate traffic congestion caused by the outage.

At this time, the company has found no indication that this was related to an unauthorized cybersecurity incident, or the outage of August 28. We are continuing to examine the root cause of the incident but believe at this time that it relates to a vendor product defect. Further, Norfolk Southern has undertaken a total review of the resiliency of its data center and network technology to prevent future outages.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NScorp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-system-outage-301943734.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

