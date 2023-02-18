SMI 11'256 0.6%  SPI 14'491 0.5%  Dow 33'827 0.4%  DAX 15'482 -0.3%  Euro 0.9910 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'275 -0.5%  Gold 1'841 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'680 3.7%  Dollar 0.9251 0.0%  Öl 83.1 -2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Studie deckt Kosten des Klimawandels für die Weltwirtschaft auf
Dogecoin kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Dogecoin-Handel
NASDAQ-Titel Rivian erleidet nächsten Rückschlag: Langjähriger Cheflobbiyst verlässt den Tesla-Konkurrenten
Insider profitierten von Token-Rückkauf: Prüferin findet pikante Details über Celsius-Geschäftsmodell
KW 7: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

18.02.2023 01:06:00

Norfolk Southern furthers environmental efforts in East Palestine

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) continues its comprehensive and extensive site cleanup effort in East Palestine, Ohio with regulatory oversight from multiple agencies, aiming to meet or exceed regulatory requirements and alleviate the concerns of its residents.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

Norfolk Southern is committed to coordinating the cleanup project and paying for its associated costs. Several local, state, and national authorities are working with Norfolk Southern to confirm the necessary cleanup standards to achieve and maintain a safe environment for residents. Recovery crews are using highly specialized systems in their work, and their efforts have resulted in safe air and municipal water sources, as validated by testing done by federal and state environmental and health agencies. Work will continue, under the oversight of the agencies, until the area is restored and in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Oversight of the project involves federal, state, and local authorities with various jurisdictions, areas of expertise, and regulations they must abide by. For example:

  • The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is working with the Ohio EPA to analyze soil, water, and air samples to determine environmental safety.

  • The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is examining the impact of the incident on wildlife.

  • The Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and Columbiana County Health District are sharing health and safety information and guidance for the public.

  • Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, in collaboration with the Biden administration, have involved the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other experts from the Department of Health and Human Services to continue to examine public health risks and impacts from the chemicals released from the incident.

Norfolk Southern's primary focus is to lead the recovery and cleanup efforts overseen by and consistent with the direction provide by all of these agencies. The efforts began as soon as crews could safely approach the site and continues today.

The first phase of the cleanup has concentrated on safety measures to preserve life and property, as well as excavating more than 9,000 tons of contaminated debris and soil for proper disposal and more than a million gallons of impacted water. The contaminated water is being transported out of the area by truck for disposal at a licensed disposal facility, and the contaminated soil will be transported away from the site to an appropriately permitted facility once all approvals are received.

Norfolk Southern is deeply committed to the cleanup work to ensure that East Palestine's residents and natural environment not only recover but thrive.

"Our company will be working tirelessly every day to get East Palestine back on its feet as soon as possible," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "We know we will be judged by our actions, and we are taking this accountability and responsibility very seriously."

 

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

 

 

 

A liquid containment rig helps crews remove standing water from the site to prevent runoff.

Crews of cleanup testers track progress multiple times a day, helping identify soil or water to be removed. More than 1 million gallons of liquid have been removed from the site so far.

Heavy equipment removes soil on and below the surface. Contaminated soil is removed from the site and transported for treatment.

Dozens of large-capacity tanks securely store removed contaminants for processing.

A line of tanker trucks on standby for managing water on site.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-furthers-environmental-efforts-in-east-palestine-301750301.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Angst und Gier allgegenwärtig an den Börsen

Nach dem ersten Buch „Tulpen zu Bitcoin“, in dem es um bekannten Spekulationsblasen im Rohstoff und Bitcoin- Bereich geht, erscheint nun das 2. Buch von Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin.
„Games of Greed“ – „Spielarten der Gier und Betrug“ – beleuchten ein weiteres interessante Thema der Börse.
In dem Buch betrachtet Torsten Dennin die spannendsten, aussergewöhnlichsten und absurdesten Fälle der Finanzgeschichte.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.02.23 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
17.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lucid Group
17.02.23 SMI findet keine klare Richtung
17.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch
17.02.23 Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV
16.02.23 Julius Bär: 14.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
16.02.23 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'697.10 19.75 6SSMMU
Short 11'949.32 13.73 ILSSMU
Short 12'397.53 8.79 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'256.29 17.02.2023 17:30:12
Long 10'773.64 18.45 MHSSMU
Long 10'540.65 13.40 A5SSMU
Long 10'126.89 8.97 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Holcim am 07.02.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie schliesst minimal leichter: Swiss Re schafft 2022 schwarze Zahlen
Allianz-Aktie knickt trotzdem ein: Allianz steigert Gewinn kräftig und erhöht die Dividende
Sika-Aktie stark gesucht: Sika erzielt neuen Rekordgewinn
Shiba Inu Coins Prognose: Elon Musk lässt die Hundecoins wieder mal tanzen
Kritik an Fed-Zinspolitik: Darum rechnet "The Black Swan"-Autor mit einer Wende am Aktienmarkt
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt nach: Credit Suisse stellt Global Equities unter neue Leitung
Newron-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Newron-Medikament gegen Schizophrenie ist auch nach einem Jahr noch wirksam
Mercedes-Aktie klar höher: Mercedes-Benz kann Gewinn steigern - Grosser Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
Meyer Burger-Aktie freundlich: Meyer Burger verkauft jetzt Solarmodule in Grossbritannien
SMI zum Handelsschluss mit kleinem Plus -- DAX geht in Rot ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen bremsen US-Börsen aus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.