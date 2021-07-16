SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’700 -0.8%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’810 -1.0%  Bitcoin 29’457 1.3%  Dollar 0.9193 0.2%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
16.07.2021 21:24:00

Noreco fixes USD 1.0 billion interest rate exposure under RBL facility until June 2024

OSLO, Norway, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") has entered into a USD 1.0 billion swap transaction with a group of banks to fix the Company's floating interest rate exposure under its Reserve Based Lending ("RBL") facility from 1 Nov 2021 until 30 June 2024.

Noreco will as a result pay interest on its RBL cash drawings equal to 0.4041 percent plus the applicable margin. This is in line with the Company's desire to minimise pre-Tyra cashflow exposure to potential future market volatility.

"Fixing our interest rate exposure is a further step taken by us to enhance pre-Tyra cashflow visibility and reduce uncertainty. Together with the Company's material hedging arrangements and recent proposed amendments to NOR14, we are continuing to optimise our capital structure in the near-term to deliver Tyra," said Euan Shirlaw, Chief Financial Officer in Noreco.

Contacts:
Euan Shirlaw, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +44 7979 690622
Email: es@noreco.com
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +47 91 52 85 01
Email: ct@noreco.com  

