NordVPN now runs natively on M1 Macs

20.08.2021 00:30:00
Newly released NordVPN feature optimizes experience for M1 chip users
LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN has officially launched version 6.6.1 for macOS. With this release, all NordVPN users with M1-powered Macs will get full-fledged performance and overall experience.
The M1 chip is Apple's new and improved proprietary chip in its new computer. Previously powered by Intel chips, this move for Apple will bring about more robust performance in everything, from speed to battery. With Apple making this move towards higher performance, NordVPN felt it appropriate to rise with the occasion and ensure an optimized user experience for their M1 Mac users.
"We reworked the NordVPN app to run natively on M1 Macs, which will optimize app performance and user experience for users with newer devices. Additionally, when reworking our app to run natively on different operating systems, we kept in mind the switchover process and maintained the user at the forefront of our minds," says Vykintas Maknickas, Product Strategist at NordVPN. "Unlike with many VPN providers, all you will need to do to gain access to the appropriate NordVPN app for your operating system is simply update the app — you are good to go."
ABOUT NORDVPN
NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider used by over 14 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user-friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide, and is P2P-friendly. One of the key features of NordVPN is the zero-log policy. For more information: nordvpn.com.
Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.
