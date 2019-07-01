<
01.07.2019 22:00:00

Nordson Corporation Acquires Optical Control GMBH, Expanding Electronics Test and Inspection Capabilities

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) has acquired Optical Control GMBH, a designer and developer of high speed, fully automatic counting systems utilizing x-ray technology. This offering will expand Nordson’s Test and Inspection capabilities for electronics customers. The transaction is not material to Nordson financial results and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Nuremberg, Germany, Optical Control is a leader in its field for the accurate automatic counting of components for reels, strips and trays as well as basic inspection in printed circuit board manufacturing. This technology allows for accurate inventory management with real time connectivity to manufacturing information systems. The Optical Control system helps eliminate material shortages, reduces downtime of production lines and unnecessary handling time, improves inventory management/purchasing cycles, and optimizes warehousing/storage space.

"Optical Control enhances Nordson’s Test and Inspection capabilities adding to our Best in Class X-ray product line-up within the electronics industry. We are excited to welcome the Optical Control associates to the Nordson family. We look forward to integrating their technical expertise and further diversifying the Test and Inspection solutions we can offer our customers,” said Joseph Stockunas, Executive Vice President, Nordson Advanced Technology – Electronics Systems.

Optical Control will become a part of the Nordson Electronic Solutions product lines within Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment. This acquisition builds on the Company’s strategic objective to diversify its Test and Inspection capabilities. Adding the component counting capability further enhances and widens the range of solutions to our electronics customers.

Nordson Corporation also designs, develops and manufactures world class, cutting edge products used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in nearly 40 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

