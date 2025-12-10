Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.12.2025 22:53:07

Nordson Corp Profit Climbs In Q4

Nordson
188.28 CHF -0.44%
(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp (NDSN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $151.634 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $122.168 million, or $2.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $171.188 million or $3.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $751.820 million from $744.482 million last year.

Nordson Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $151.634 Mln. vs. $122.168 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.69 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $751.820 Mln vs. $744.482 Mln last year.