Nordic ranked No. 31 of Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2020

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic has been ranked No. 31 among healthcare organizations in Modern Healthcare's 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. The complete list of this year's winner rankings is available here (subscription required). This marks the sixth time that Nordic has received the honor. The annual list is compiled based on feedback from employee surveys taken this spring, shortly after the entire company went remote.

"This has been a challenging year for everyone, especially for those working in healthcare," said Executive Vice President of Staffing Services Katherine Sager. "We are so proud of our amazing Nordic teammates who have been able to think, act, and adapt with urgency in order to serve our clients and each other while maintaining our award-winning culture."

In just over 10 years of existence, Nordic has received over 25 workplace awards from nine publications and in 2020 was recognized by Modern Healthcare as a leader in healthcare IT, revenue cycle management, and healthcare management consulting. Nordic's award-winning work culture provides a supportive environment in healthcare that allows team members to make a difference, be happy, and grow their careers.

"The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever," Modern Healthcare Editor Aurora Aguilar said. "We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is a top-rated healthcare consulting firm that guides organizations to a stronger business with better patient outcomes. It provides health IT staffing, advisory consulting, and managed services, leading clients smoothly from strategy through to execution. Founded in 2010 as an EHR staff augmentation firm, Nordic's solutions have expanded over time to help clients overcome their evolving healthcare-related challenges. Today, Nordic partners with over 280 clients across North America, helping them deliver higher quality care at a lower cost. To learn more, please visit nordicwi.com.

For more information, contact:

Michelle Lichte, Executive Vice President of Client Partnerships

608.268.6900

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-ranked-no-31-of-best-places-to-work-in-healthcare-in-2020-301150341.html

SOURCE Nordic Consulting