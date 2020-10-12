Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
12.10.2020 17:00:00

Nordic ranked No. 31 of Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2020

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic has been ranked No. 31 among healthcare organizations in Modern Healthcare's 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. The complete list of this year's winner rankings is available here (subscription required). This marks the sixth time that Nordic has received the honor. The annual list is compiled based on feedback from employee surveys taken this spring, shortly after the entire company went remote.

"This has been a challenging year for everyone, especially for those working in healthcare," said Executive Vice President of Staffing Services Katherine Sager. "We are so proud of our amazing Nordic teammates who have been able to think, act, and adapt with urgency in order to serve our clients and each other while maintaining our award-winning culture."

In just over 10 years of existence, Nordic has received over 25 workplace awards from nine publications and in 2020 was recognized by Modern Healthcare as a leader in healthcare IT, revenue cycle management, and healthcare management consulting. Nordic's award-winning work culture provides a supportive environment in healthcare that allows team members to make a difference, be happy, and grow their careers.

"The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever," Modern Healthcare Editor Aurora Aguilar said. "We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is a top-rated healthcare consulting firm that guides organizations to a stronger business with better patient outcomes. It provides health IT staffing, advisory consulting, and managed services, leading clients smoothly from strategy through to execution. Founded in 2010 as an EHR staff augmentation firm, Nordic's solutions have expanded over time to help clients overcome their evolving healthcare-related challenges. Today, Nordic partners with over 280 clients across North America, helping them deliver higher quality care at a lower cost. To learn more, please visit nordicwi.com.

For more information, contact:                                                               
Michelle Lichte, Executive Vice President of Client Partnerships
608.268.6900

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-ranked-no-31-of-best-places-to-work-in-healthcare-in-2020-301150341.html

SOURCE Nordic Consulting

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 238.80
1.79 %
Alcon 57.14
1.75 %
Geberit 553.20
1.50 %
Swiss Re 71.48
1.39 %
Givaudan 4’042.00
1.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.20
0.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 219.60
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 320.40
-0.12 %
Novartis 80.43
-0.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:55
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
10:00
Conflicting Scenarios for Growth
09:55
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unseren neuen Single BRCs
09:27
SMI noch mit angezogener Handbremse unterwegs
07:58
Nun wird es ernst
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün
Landis+Gyr-Aktie bricht ein: Verlust im ersten Halbjahr
Leicht verändertes Modell: Tesla senkt Preis für Model 3 - Reichweite gesteigert
China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca erhält 486 Millionen Dollar für Corona-Bekämpfung
SIX passt Indizes wegen Sunrise-Übernahme an - Tecan-Aktie rückt in SMIM vor und gewinnt
Julius Bär tilgt AT1-Anleihe 2015 per 18. November 2020 - Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten zu Beginn der neuen Woche zulegen. Die US-Börsen starten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Montag überwiegend bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB